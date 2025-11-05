Falling for Flavor: Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno Brings Star Power and Seasonal Magic to the Table

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the air turns crisp and pumpkins line every porch, even Hollywood’s biggest names are craving cozy, fall-inspired flavors — and no one delivers quite like Chef to the Stars, Ryan Rondeno. Known for his sophisticated fusion of Southern soul and West Coast flair, Chef Ryan has cooked for A-listers including Ashton Kutcher, Diddy, and Ben Affleck, and continues to redefine what “comfort food” means at the highest level.This season, Rondeno invites fans to bring a little celebrity sparkle into their own kitchens with his bold, autumn-perfect dish: Butternut Squash with Guajillo Chile, Pomegranate, and Smoked Almonds — a recipe that proves fall cooking can be both elegant and family-friendly.“Fall is about warmth, connection, and a little spice,” says Chef Ryan. “The roasted squash brings sweetness, the guajillo chile adds heat, and the pomegranate makes it pop with color and brightness. It’s the kind of dish that brings everyone to the table.”A Taste of Fame at Creole FestFans recently lined up in Brooklyn, NY for the sold-out Creole Fest, where over 1,200 guests came to meet Chef Ryan Rondeno and grab a signed copy of his brand-new cookbook, Modern Creole: Bold Flavors for Every Table. The event was a celebration of culture, cuisine, and creativity — with Chef Ryan serving signature bites like Sweet Potato Beignets, Pickled Shrimp Salad, and a tangy Salsa Macha Vinaigrette that had everyone coming back for seconds.The energy was pure magic — a perfect prelude to the autumn season. With fall leaves swirling through the city streets and laughter filling the air, it felt like a little slice of Louisiana charm had taken over Brooklyn.Fall Flavors: A Celebrity-Worthy RecipeWhether you’re planning a chic dinner party or just want to impress your family, this Butternut Squash, Guajillo Chile, and Pomegranate dish hits all the right notes — smoky, sweet, spicy, and stunning on the plate. It’s vegetarian-friendly but satisfying enough to convert any meat lover.Chef Ryan’s Butternut Squash, Guajillo Chile, Pomegranate, and Smoked AlmondServes 6Full recipe Available on Chef Ryan Rondeno Food Culture AppFall Fun: Kid-Friendly Kitchen & Craft IdeasChef Ryan says fall cooking is also about play — especially with kids in the kitchen. Here are a few ways to make your Falln season deliciously hands-on:🍭 Candy Remix:Turn leftover Halloween candy into “celebrity bark” — melt white or dark chocolate, swirl in candy pieces, and give each batch a name like The Kutcher Crunch or Affleck Almond Bliss.👩‍🍳 Little Sous Chefs:Let kids drizzle the pomegranate molasses or sprinkle the smoked almonds on Chef Ryan’s butternut squash dish — it’s a beautiful, edible art project that makes them feel part of the magic.From Hollywood Kitchens to Your TableChef Ryan Rondeno continues to bring his star-quality recipes to the world — blending sophistication, soul, and a touch of playfulness. Whether he’s cooking for celebrities or sharing his passion with fans at Creole Fest, his message remains the same: great food is about connection, creativity, and a little bit of spice.So this fall, channel your inner chef-to-the-stars, light a pumpkin candle, and bring some Hollywood flavor home.

