To Meet Global Trauma Training Gap, Academy of Therapy Wisdom And Janina Fisher Announce 2026 TIST Certification Program
New multi level Trauma Informed Stabilization Treatment Training Program equips therapists worldwide for complex trauma
Worldwide, more than one billion people are now living with a mental health disorder, roughly one in eight people on the planet. Mental health conditions already cost the global economy an estimated one trillion US dollars every year in lost productivity. At the same time, services are expanding while workforce projections show that demand for care is outpacing the supply of trained clinicians for years to come, with especially stark gaps in care for children and adolescents.
“In country after country, we see the same pattern,” said Academy of Therapy Wisdom CEO Brian Spielmann. “The need for trauma informed care is exploding, yet access to advanced training, mentorship, and community for therapists remains uneven and often out of reach. The TIST Certification with Dr. Janina Fisher plays a key role in putting world class complex trauma training into the hands of frontline clinicians, wherever they live.”
RAPID TRANSITION IN POST-PANDEMIC MENTAL HEALTH AND TRAINING LANDSCAPE
Continuing education for mental health professionals has moved decisively online since 2020. Estimates suggest that more than two thirds of CE hours are now delivered digitally, compared to primarily in person formats before the pandemic. Within healthcare and mental health, digital education revenues are already measured in the tens of billions of dollars annually, with strong growth forecast through the next decade.
In that rapidly growing marketplace, hundreds of accredited online providers now offer therapist training, short courses, and CE credits. Alongside large catalog platforms that cater to basic CE requirements for continued professional licensure, a new generation of boutique innovators has emerged for therapists who want advanced, trauma informed education, real mentorship, and genuine community rather than just quick credits.
Academy of Therapy Wisdom is one of those innovators. Founded in 2020 and based in Boulder, Colorado, the company has already served more than 80,000 therapists worldwide, with a focus on trauma therapy, neurobiology, attachment, and somatic interventions. A key differentiator for Therapy Wisdom is its emphasis on community, mentorship, and high value interactive learning, including a platform designed to address professional isolation and burnout among therapists.
WHO TRAINS THE THERAPISTS WHO TREAT COMPLEX TRAUMA?
TIST, developed by clinical psychologist Janina Fisher, PhD, is a parts-informed, phase-oriented model that treats post-traumatic symptoms and behaviors (often seen as “negative” or self-harming) as adaptive survival responses rather than pathology. The approach emphasizes mindfulness and a sense of internal safety while avoiding premature exposure to traumatic memories.
Dr. Fisher is a former instructor at Harvard Medical School and an internationally recognized expert on the treatment of trauma and dissociation. Her books, Healing the Fragmented Selves of Trauma Survivors and Transforming the Living Legacy of Trauma, have become core texts for clinicians who work with complex trauma, dissociation, self harm, and chronic dysregulation.
“After more than thirty years in the trauma field, I’ve watched our understanding of trauma transform and our approaches become gentler and more effective,” said Fisher. “The most powerful and gifted teachers I have are the survivors who gave me a window into the inner experience of trauma.” She added that TIST Certification is one way her team honors what survivors have taught them and passes it on to clinicians around the world.
The TIST Certification includes three levels of training hosted in partnership with Academy of Therapy Wisdom. The next series begins in early 2026 and can lead to full certification as a TIST therapist. Clinicians receive live teaching with Dr. Fisher and supervised small group practice, where senior facilitators help them apply the model to real presentations such as complex PTSD, dissociation, self destructive behavior, and high risk clients.
A STRATEGY FOR IMPACT AT SCALE.
For Brian Spielmann, a former engineer, the math is personal and strategic.
“If we educate 100,000 therapists, and each therapist sees 25 clients a month, and each of those clients affects at least 20 people in their lives, from family to colleagues, friends, neighbors, that’s at least 50 million lives touched by healing, presence, and wisdom. Fifty Million,” shares Spielmann. “That’s not a dream. That’s a strategy for global healing.”
Academy of Therapy Wisdom’s ten year goal is to educate 100,000 therapists in trauma informed, somatic, and neuroscience-based approaches. In regions with low mental health workforce density, online TIST Certification make it possible for clinicians to access advanced trauma training without relocating, pausing their caseloads, or losing connection to their communities.
“Therapists are the modern day carriers of wisdom and healing,” Spielmann added. “Our work is to translate deep traditions and modern trauma science into embodied skill, at scale. TIST Certification is one of the clearest examples of that mission in action.”
FAQ: TIST Certification with Janina Fisher
What is Trauma Informed Stabilization Treatment (TIST)?
Trauma Informed Stabilization Treatment is a parts informed, phase oriented approach developed by Janina Fisher, PhD. It helps clients with complex trauma and dissociation stabilize by working with protective parts rather than against them, building internal safety and regulation before engaging traumatic memories.
What is the TIST Certification pathway with Academy of Therapy Wisdom?
The TIST Certification with Academy of Therapy Wisdom is a multi level online training program for licensed mental health professionals. It combines live teaching with Dr. Janina Fisher, supervised small group practice, and a global learning community to help clinicians apply TIST with clients who present with complex trauma, dissociation, self harm, and chronic dysregulation.
Who is TIST Certification for?
The Academy of Therapy Wisdom TIST Certification is designed for psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, counselors, psychotherapists, and other licensed mental health professionals who already work with trauma and want a structured, community supported way to deepen their skills with complex cases.
