Boom Continues in 2026 for Online Therapist Training & CEs, New Guide Helps Therapists Choose Best Providers

New Independent Guide Helps Therapists Choose Best Online Counseling CE Courses by comparing top providers PESI, Academy of Therapy Wisdom, NICABM, LES and more

Therapists deserve training that is clear, growth-based, and respectful of their limited time and energy. This is one way we’re trying to make the landscape more transparent and therapist-centered.” — Brian Spielmann, founder and CEO of Academy of Therapy Wisdom

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As online therapist training and counseling CE options continue to surge heading into 2026, Academy of Therapy Wisdom has launched an independent comparison guide to help mental health professionals quickly evaluate leading online counseling continuing education (CE) providers. The new “ Compare Online Therapy Courses and Counseling CE Providers ” guide brings together key information about organizations such as Academy of Therapy Wisdom, PESI, NICABM, and Leading Edge Seminars in one place so therapists can make more confident decisions about their training investment.“The boom in online therapist training has opened wonderful possibilities for therapists, but it has also created a lot of noise,” said Brian Spielmann, founder and CEO of Academy of Therapy Wisdom. “Therapists are carrying more than ever in their caseloads. They deserve training that is clear, skills and growth-based, and respectful of their limited time and energy. This guide is one way we’re trying to make the landscape more transparent and therapist-centered.”The guide looks beyond simple course catalogs. It compares providers on factors therapists say matter most in real practice: depth of training, live mentoring and cohort options, quality of clinical focus, CE/CEU availability, pricing and guarantees, and long-term access to replays and materials.“Therapists express feeling overwhelmed by the number of online continuing education providers, but often have very little time to research them enough to separate marketing claims from fact,” said Heather Philipp, Media Director for Academy of Therapy Wisdom. “We created this comparison so clinicians can see, at a glance, what is actually offered by providers. The goal is to help therapists choose what will actually support their clients and their own professional growth. We´ve leaned on independent sources, and linked to all the providers so that the guide is as impartial and fair as possible. It´s a true resource for therapists.”Academy of Therapy Wisdom’s trainings are known for small, live mentored cohorts and deep dives into trauma, attachment, somatics, neurobiology, and related specialties. Larger CE providers such as PESI and others offer extensive catalogs and frequent events. The comparison guide places these differences side by side so therapists can align their choices with their learning style, budget, and clinical needs.The guide includes:- A quick overview of major online counseling CE providers- A side-by-side grid comparing course depth, live support, and CE/CEU options- Details on pricing, refunds, and replay access windows- Links to learn more about each provider’s coursesTherapists can use the guide as a fast checklist before enrolling in a course or as a reference when planning their annual CE requirements. There is a plan to expand the guide to include several more providers in 2026 as the online training and CE landscape continues to grow.The therapy course comparison guide is available now at https://therapywisdom.com/online-therapy-courses-compare/ and therapists can view course offerings from top psychotherapy experts like Janina Fisher , Linda Thai, Frank Anderson, Ruth Cohn, and more.About Academy of Therapy WisdomAcademy of Therapy Wisdom partners with leading clinicians to offer in-depth, online trainings for therapists, with a strong focus on trauma, attachment, somatics, and neurobiology. Courses emphasize real session applications, live mentoring, and community support so therapists can bring new skills into the room with confidence. Learn more at www.therapywisdom.com

Forgiveness After Trauma: Frank Anderson’s Powerful Framework for Real Healing, Academy of Therapy Wisdom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.