Boom Continues in 2026 for Online Therapist Training & CEs, New Guide Helps Therapists Choose Best Providers

Academy of Therapy Wisdom Online Trainings for Therapists LOGO

Online Therapy Courses and Counseling CEs Quick Comparison Chart

Busy Therapist Guide to Choosing Online Counseling CEs

New Independent Guide Helps Therapists Choose Best Online Counseling CE Courses by comparing top providers PESI, Academy of Therapy Wisdom, NICABM, LES and more

Therapists deserve training that is clear, growth-based, and respectful of their limited time and energy. This is one way we’re trying to make the landscape more transparent and therapist-centered.”
— Brian Spielmann, founder and CEO of Academy of Therapy Wisdom
BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As online therapist training and counseling CE options continue to surge heading into 2026, Academy of Therapy Wisdom has launched an independent comparison guide to help mental health professionals quickly evaluate leading online counseling continuing education (CE) providers. The new “Compare Online Therapy Courses and Counseling CE Providers” guide brings together key information about organizations such as Academy of Therapy Wisdom, PESI, NICABM, and Leading Edge Seminars in one place so therapists can make more confident decisions about their training investment.

“The boom in online therapist training has opened wonderful possibilities for therapists, but it has also created a lot of noise,” said Brian Spielmann, founder and CEO of Academy of Therapy Wisdom. “Therapists are carrying more than ever in their caseloads. They deserve training that is clear, skills and growth-based, and respectful of their limited time and energy. This guide is one way we’re trying to make the landscape more transparent and therapist-centered.”

The guide looks beyond simple course catalogs. It compares providers on factors therapists say matter most in real practice: depth of training, live mentoring and cohort options, quality of clinical focus, CE/CEU availability, pricing and guarantees, and long-term access to replays and materials.

“Therapists express feeling overwhelmed by the number of online continuing education providers, but often have very little time to research them enough to separate marketing claims from fact,” said Heather Philipp, Media Director for Academy of Therapy Wisdom. “We created this comparison so clinicians can see, at a glance, what is actually offered by providers. The goal is to help therapists choose what will actually support their clients and their own professional growth. We´ve leaned on independent sources, and linked to all the providers so that the guide is as impartial and fair as possible. It´s a true resource for therapists.”

Academy of Therapy Wisdom’s trainings are known for small, live mentored cohorts and deep dives into trauma, attachment, somatics, neurobiology, and related specialties. Larger CE providers such as PESI and others offer extensive catalogs and frequent events. The comparison guide places these differences side by side so therapists can align their choices with their learning style, budget, and clinical needs.

The guide includes:
- A quick overview of major online counseling CE providers
- A side-by-side grid comparing course depth, live support, and CE/CEU options
- Details on pricing, refunds, and replay access windows
- Links to learn more about each provider’s courses


Therapists can use the guide as a fast checklist before enrolling in a course or as a reference when planning their annual CE requirements. There is a plan to expand the guide to include several more providers in 2026 as the online training and CE landscape continues to grow.

The therapy course comparison guide is available now at https://therapywisdom.com/online-therapy-courses-compare/ and therapists can view course offerings from top psychotherapy experts like Janina Fisher, Linda Thai, Frank Anderson, Ruth Cohn, and more.

About Academy of Therapy Wisdom
Academy of Therapy Wisdom partners with leading clinicians to offer in-depth, online trainings for therapists, with a strong focus on trauma, attachment, somatics, and neurobiology. Courses emphasize real session applications, live mentoring, and community support so therapists can bring new skills into the room with confidence. Learn more at www.therapywisdom.com.

Heather Philipp
Academy of Therapy Wisdom
+1 269-213-8153
heather@therapywisdom.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Forgiveness After Trauma: Frank Anderson’s Powerful Framework for Real Healing, Academy of Therapy Wisdom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Boom Continues in 2026 for Online Therapist Training & CEs, New Guide Helps Therapists Choose Best Providers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Heather Philipp
Academy of Therapy Wisdom
+1 269-213-8153 heather@therapywisdom.com
Company/Organization
Academy of Therapy Wisdom
1530 Lee hill drive, #7
Boulder, Colorado, 80304
United States
+1 720-771-1253
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Academy of Therapy Wisdom creates world-class learning experiences for the global mental health community, integrating the latest in psychotherapy, spirituality, and social justice to help cultivate a more just, enlightened, and compassionate world. Founded in 2020, the Academy offers over 50 transformative online courses for therapists—each led by renowned experts and emerging voices at the forefront of mental health. Our diverse faculty includes leading authorities in trauma, neurobiology, somatic approaches, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and cultural competency. With students from over 90 countries, the Academy is committed to affordability, accessibility, and the deliberate elevation of marginalized voices. By bringing together diverse perspectives and evidence-based approaches, Academy of Therapy Wisdom supports the ongoing professionalization, ethical growth, and inclusive future of the mental health field. Learn more at www.therapywisdom.com.

online courses for therapists

More From This Author
Boom Continues in 2026 for Online Therapist Training & CEs, New Guide Helps Therapists Choose Best Providers
How Specialized Training for Therapists Is Addressing the Trauma Epidemic
New Clinician Training Sets Gold Standard for Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy
View All Stories From This Author