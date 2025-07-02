How Specialized Training for Therapists Is Addressing the Trauma Epidemic

About

Academy of Therapy Wisdom creates world-class learning experiences for the global mental health community, integrating the latest in psychotherapy, spirituality, and social justice to help cultivate a more just, enlightened, and compassionate world. Founded in 2020, the Academy offers over 50 transformative online courses for therapists—each led by renowned experts and emerging voices at the forefront of mental health. Our diverse faculty includes leading authorities in trauma, neurobiology, somatic approaches, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and cultural competency. With students from over 90 countries, the Academy is committed to affordability, accessibility, and the deliberate elevation of marginalized voices. By bringing together diverse perspectives and evidence-based approaches, Academy of Therapy Wisdom supports the ongoing professionalization, ethical growth, and inclusive future of the mental health field. Learn more at www.therapywisdom.com.

