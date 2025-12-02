Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 1, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of December 1, 2025, include the following:
Monday, December 1 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference with state and local emergency management officials for Winter Weather Preparedness Week, S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
Monday, December 1 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Myrtle Beach International Airport Concourse A expansion, 1100 Jey Port Road, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Monday, December 1 at 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the annual A Tree for the Fallen Ceremony, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Tuesday, December 2 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the annual statewide Greg’s Groceries Packing event, South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, 5400 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.
Wednesday, December 3 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in a press conference with the South Carolina Research Authority regarding cybersecurity, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Friday, December 5 to Saturday, December 6: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association’s Business Meeting, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
-###-
Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: November 24, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of November 24, 2025, included:
Monday, November 24
9:00 AM: Call with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.
1:00 PM: Meeting with federal officials.
5:30 PM: Call with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.
