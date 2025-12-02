PF Warriors Asks Donors to Remember Pulmonary Fibrosis Patients, Caregivers on Giving Tuesday

PF Warriors celebrates Giving Tuesday Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior, PF Warriors Dolly Kervitsky, RCP, President, PF Warriors

Nonprofit provides critical education, support for patients, caregivers

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PF Warriors, a global non-profit support network for patients and caregivers affected by pulmonary fibrosis (PF), today encourages donors to support Pulmonary Fibrosis efforts on this Giving Tuesday. Make your donation today.

Donors made PF Warriors' efforts possible this year: expanding bilingual education, supporting clinical trial understanding, strengthening peer support, launching a redesigned website, and representing patient voices at national and global scientific meetings.

“Every dollar donors give to PF efforts makes patients’ lives better living with this complex disease,” said Dolly Kervitsky, RCP, President of PF Warriors. “PF Warriors provides critical support for patients and their caregivers in real time every day, including providing actionable information that can improve their quality of life while living with this life-threatening disease.”

Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF) is a serious lung disease marked by irreversible scarring that impairs oxygen exchange and normal breathing. Life expectancy for patients with the disease is three to five years, and there are only three FDA approved pharmaceutical therapies that slow the progression of PF. The only cure is lung transplantation, which is available to fewer than one percent of patients.

PF Warriors members are supported with access to tools developed by patients for patients including a library of more than 100 recorded webinars in English and Spanish. These include full-length educational sessions, highlight clips called “meeting shorts,” disease-specific education, and blogs that provide accurate, easy-to-understand information for practical use in daily life. PF Warriors offers three types of regularly scheduled live virtual multilingual meetings - Educational, Patient and Caregiver Support and Research Education.

Members may explore hundreds of hours of recorded educational content on topics including scientific research updates, current clinical trials, oxygen usage, symptom management, nutrition strategies, and coping tools. “Meeting shorts” offer quick access to key moments from longer webinar sessions, allowing patients and caregivers to more quickly benefit from essential information. A calendar of events and upcoming programs is available for members so they may keep track of meetings they would like to attend virtually. Members may view topics, review speakers, register for free, and plan ahead. Members may also sign up to participate in virtual support groups that offer real-time interaction with others who share similar experiences.

PF Warriors Membership is free, made possible by donors, and provides full access to educational materials, recorded webinars, support groups, and upcoming events that help patients and caregivers stay informed and connected.

“PF Warriors is grateful to the donors and partners who help make this work possible. Their support strengthens our programs and allows us to grow with the needs of the PF community,” said Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior for PF Warriors.

To request information about how you may help PF Warriors continue this important mission, send an email to info@pfwarriors.org or make a donation of any size at https://pfwarriors.org/get-involved/donate/

About PF Warriors

PF Warriors is the largest nonprofit patient support network for individuals and families affected by fibrotic lung diseases, serving more than 25,000 members across the U.S. and 14 other countries. The organization provides multilingual education, expert-led webinars, peer support groups, and advocacy programs that empower patients and caregivers. Membership is free at https://www.PFWarriors.org.

