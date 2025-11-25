PF Warriors Launches New Website: PFwarriors.org

PF Warriors launches new website to expand mission, offerings for pulmonary fibrosis patients and caregivers Dolly Kervitsky, RCP, President, PF Warriors

Virtual offerings widen Pulmonary Fibrosis nonprofit’s mission, expand educational opportunities, support for patients, caregivers

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PF Warriors, a global non-profit support network for patients and caregivers affected by pulmonary fibrosis (PF), today launched its redesigned website, https://www.pfwarriors.org. The new site transforms the patient experience and establishes a Patient Hub that expands access to trusted education and peer support through a clear, patient-centered multilingual platform.

The newly redesigned website was developed to meet the needs of patients and caregivers at every stage of their PF journey. It provides streamlined navigation, easy access to on-demand multilingual educational content, and opportunities to participate in upcoming webinars and virtual support group meetings.

“Our goal was to create a digital space that truly reflects the needs of the PF community,” said Dolly Kervitsky, RCP, President of PF Warriors, who led the website renovation and launch. “This new website gives patients and caregivers clear pathways to learn, engage, and feel supported. We are excited to welcome new and returning members into a platform built for them.”

A More Accessible Learning Experience

Members may access a library of more than 100 recorded webinars in English and Spanish. These include full-length educational sessions, highlight clips called “meeting shorts,” disease-specific education, and blogs that provide accurate, easy-to-understand information for practical use in daily life.

Live Virtual Meetings

PF Warriors offers three types of regularly scheduled live virtual multilingual meetings - Educational, Patient and Caregiver Support and Research Education:

Educational Meetings

Educational meetings are offered in English and Spanish and feature expert speakers who address topics such as updated information about pulmonary fibrosis, coexisting conditions, symptom management, treatment strategies, pulmonary rehabilitation, nutrition tips, coping strategies, and other aspects of daily living with PF. All educational sessions are recorded and added to the on-demand library.

Patient and Caregiver Support Meetings

Support meetings, called “Warrior to Warrior” in English and “Guerreros de Fibrosis Pulmonar” in Spanish, are private, non-recorded virtual sessions that allow patients and caregivers to connect, share experiences, and support each another.

Research Education Meetings

Research Education meetings provide clear “plain language” information on emerging research, scientific developments, research strategies, and clinical trial opportunities. These meetings help patients make informed decisions about their care and consider participation in research. Research and education meetings are recorded and made available in the on-demand library. Support meetings are not recorded in order to respect privacy.

PF Warriors' new website features a meeting webinar library . Members may explore hundreds of hours of recorded educational content on topics including scientific research updates, current clinical trials, oxygen usage, symptom management, nutrition strategies, and coping tools. “Meeting shorts” offer quick access to key moments from longer webinar sessions, allowing patients and caregivers to more quickly benefit from essential information.

A calendar of events and upcoming programs is available for members so they may keep track of meetings they would like to attend virtually. Members may view topics, review speakers, register for free, and plan ahead. Members may also sign up to participate in virtual support groups that offer real-time interaction with others who share similar experiences.

PF Warriors welcomes both new and returning members to explore the redesigned website. Membership is free and provides full access to educational materials, recorded webinars, support groups, and upcoming events that help patients and caregivers stay informed and connected.

“PF Warriors is grateful to the donors and partners who help make this work possible. Their support strengthens programs and allows the organization to grow with the needs of the PF community.,” said Kervitsky.

To request information about how you may help PF Warriors continue this important mission, send an email to info@pfwarriors.org or make a donation of any size at https://pfwarriors.org/get-involved/donate/

Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a serious lung disease marked by irreversible scarring that impairs oxygen exchange and normal breathing. Life expectancy for patients with the disease is 3-5 years and there is currently no therapeutic intervention to save lives with the exception of lung transplantation that is available to less than one percent of PF patients.

About PF Warriors

PF Warriors is the largest nonprofit patient support network for individuals and families affected by fibrotic lung diseases, serving more than 25,000 members across the U.S. and 14 other countries. The organization provides multilingual education, expert-led webinars, peer support groups, and advocacy programs that empower patients and caregivers. Membership is free at PFWarriors.org.

