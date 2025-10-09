Co-Founding Member of First Lung Transplant Awareness Day Celebrates HOPE of Transplantation in Survivor's Story

Lung Transplant Awareness Day Tom Tully shown after his lung transplant two years ago PF Warriors is a global support network that provides education, inspiration and hope to individuals and families affected by pulmonary fibrosis. Our mission is to help people facing a life-altering progressive lung condition to live their best possible l

PF Warriors, Features PF Patient, Tom Tully, and Encourages Other Patients to Discuss Lung Transplantation Early with Doctors

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PF Warriors, a global non-profit support network for patients and caregivers affected by pulmonary fibrosis (PF), is honored to be a co-founding organization as part of the first Lung Transplant Awareness Day happening today, Oct. 9.

For some living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF), transplant is part of the path forward for living with a devastating illness. PF Warriors provides resources both for those considering transplant as an option and for those already living post-transplantation.

Lung Transplant recipient and survivor, Tom Tully, knows he is one of the lucky ones. "Two years ago, I was given 2-5 years to live. Today, I'm celebrating my 2-year lung-adversary," said Tully, referring to his lung transplant anniversary date. Tully was diagnosed with an inherited form of PF called familial pulmonary fibrosis (FPF) in 2021. Recovery from transplantation hasn't always been easy for Tully, but he is optimistic and shares his story of hope with other patients and families facing the same deadly disease. "It's meaningful to me, and it's therapeutic, " he said.

PF Warriors shares Tully's transplant as a reminder that courage, family and medical innovation can change what's possible.

“PF Warriors Celebrates Lung Transplant Awareness Day and transplantation as the only life-saving option for Pulmonary Fibrosis,” said Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior, PF Warrior whose father also received a lung transplant for PF. "We are honored to support patients throughout their PF and lung transplant journeys."

The patient organization recommends patients discuss transplantation with their doctor as early as possible following diagnosis.

Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a serious lung disease marked by irreversible scarring that impairs oxygen exchange and normal breathing. Life expectancy for patients with the disease is 3-5 years and there is currently no therapeutic intervention to save lives with the exception of lung transplantation that is available to less than one percent of PF patients.

About PF Warriors PF Warriors is the largest non-profit patient support network dedicated to individuals and families affected by fibrotic lung diseases, with more than 23,000 members, caregivers, healthcare providers, and partners across the U.S. and 14 other countries. The organization offers multilingual, patient-centered education and support through expert-led monthly webinars, online support group meetings, social media communities, and special advocacy programs. PF Warriors is committed to providing hope, information, and community to all those affected by pulmonary fibrosis. Learn more and join for free at www.pfwarriors.com.

