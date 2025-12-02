Korea Investment Accelerator Leads Hands-On Global Acceleration in Silicon Valley with K-Global

Korea Investment Accelerator (KIAC)

Transforming K-Startups from Spectators into Active Players in the Global Tech Ecosystem

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ■ K-Startups Step In as Players, Not Spectators Korea Investment Accelerator (KIAC) , the early-stage accelerator under Korea Investment Holdings, announced the successful execution of hands-on global acceleration programs in San Francisco and Silicon Valley during TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, conducted as part of the 2025 K-Global Accelerator Program supported by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA). Rather than simply attending major global conferences as spectators, KIAC enabled Korean deep-tech startups to participate as active players directly embedded in the U.S. ecosystem.■ Co-Hosting “Future Shock Deep Tech Meetup” with Global VC SOSVKIAC co-hosted the Future Shock Deep Tech Meetup with global top-tier deep-tech venture capital firm SOSV, bringing together over 150 Silicon Valley investors, founders, and engineers. Four KIAC portfolio companies showcased their technologies through dedicated demo booths, gaining exposure to global investors and early enterprise customers.During the event, KIAC engaged in discussions with SOSV Managing Director Po Bronson regarding joint investment opportunities and a 2026 global program collaboration, strengthening its position as a strategic partner—not merely a visitor—in the U.S. deep-tech ecosystem.■ “Makgeolli Valley”: A Cultural Bridge and High-Trust Networking EventKIAC also hosted Makgeolli Valley, a Silicon Valley networking event that brought together 80+ VCs, and founders, including key representatives from KIP US, KVIC, and KDB. Leveraging Korea’s cultural element, makgeolli, the event fostered a relaxed yet high-impact environment that encouraged real conversations, not just formal IR presentations.■ Driving Portfolio Activation and Capturing Critical U.S. Deep Tech TrendsBeyond KIAC-led events, portfolio companies such as Askitmore, Softionics, ZETIC AI and RIDUCK hosted their own local meetups with full planning, budgeting, and on-site support from KIAC—attracting over 100 potential customers and partners and building authentic local presence and customer pipelines.Rather than simply attending global conferences, KIAC empowers its startups to host, lead, and embed themselves directly into the local ecosystem. Through these on-the-ground engagements, KIAC also identified a major U.S. investment trend: a shift from software- and SaaS-centric models toward science-driven deep tech, including Physical AI, Bio, Robotics, and hardware-enabled intelligence. These insights will guide the evolution of KIAC’s flagship programs, sharpening startup selection and nurturing strategies to meet the demands of the global market.■ KIAC’s Global PositioningKIAC is strengthening its global positioning as a uniquely comprehensive accelerator that provides direct access to top-tier venture capital networks—including SOSV, KIP US, unicorn founders from companies like Moloco and Blind, and major North American VCs. Beyond access, KIAC delivers deep insight, accurately reading global megatrends such as the rise of Physical AI and adjusting its investment and acceleration strategy accordingly. At the same time, KIAC acts as a true supporter, offering hands-on assistance that leads to real customer meetings, meaningful U.S. market exposure, and authentic integration into local startup communities—going far beyond symbolic participation or surface-level events.■ About Korea Investment Accelerator (KIAC)Korea Investment Accelerator (KIAC) is an early-stage accelerator under Korea Investment Holdings specializing in AI, deep-tech, software, and hardware-driven startups. With 100+ portfolio companies and an AUM of KRW 60 billion (USD 43M), KIAC leverages the global network of Korea Investment Holdings to support scalable, international growth. More information can be found at https://en.koreainvestment.ac

