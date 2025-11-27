PhyxUp Health Launches AI Platform Empowering Physical Therapists with Automated Patient Care and Billing

PhyxUp Health

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PhyxUp Health, an AI-driven Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) platform founded by a former physical therapist and Harvard graduate, is redefining how rehabilitation clinics operate across the United States. As an AI-powered patient care solution, PhyxUp integrates monitoring, automated billing & documentation, clinic management, and digital engagement tools into a single, streamlined platform, allowing outpatient practices to improve patient outcomes without adding administrative workload.Since launching in 2024, PhyxUp Health has expanded to more than 30 clinics and hospitals nationwide, including a Harvard Medical School–affiliated provider. The company has also partnered with the Marcus Institute for Aging Research to advance innovation in functional assessment, risk prediction, and digital engagement for aging populations.■ Unified Workflows for Efficiency and ComplianceRehabilitation clinics—including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy—often face heavy administrative demands that limit the time therapists can spend with patients. PhyxUp Health addresses this through a unified workflow that allows providers to remotely monitor and engage their patients in between clinic visits and automates related tasks such as billing, documentation, and onboarding. Through PhyxUp Health, engagement and outcome tracking are enhanced, enabling better decision-making between visits. AI-driven insights further help identify risks, measure adherence, and optimize recovery pathways.By consolidating fragmented systems into one AI-powered patient care platform, clinics gain operational efficiency, reduce redundant administrative tasks, and deliver more consistent and personalized care without requiring additional staffing.■ Growing Adoption Across Outpatient Care SettingsPhyxUp Health is being rapidly adopted by clinics transitioning to digital-first, data-driven care models. Its users include individual private practices, chain clinics, multidisciplinary rehabilitation groups, hospital-affiliated outpatient departments and specialized therapy practices. Adoption by a Harvard Medical School–affiliated provider, along with collaboration with the Marcus Institute for Aging Research, reinforces the platform’s credibility and expanding role within the digital health ecosystem.■ Enhancing Revenue, Engagement, and Outcome VisibilityPhyxUp Health’s fully managed model helps clinics improve profitability while maintaining compliance with CMS billing and HIPAA requirements. Therapists gain access to real-time insights into patient progress between clinic visits, enabling early intervention and more accurate clinical evaluation. Clinics benefit from integrated features in the platform, such as streamlined automated billing and documentation, and increased reimbursement from CMS-approved CPT codes, helping reduce administrative burden while creating new streams of sustainable revenue.■ Seed Round and Future Growth PlansAfter completing a pre-seed round in 2024 with investors in both South Korea and the United States, PhyxUp Health is now raising a $1M seed round to accelerate U.S. expansion. The company aims to reach $1M ARR in the upcoming year by advancing its fully managed model, increasing integrations with clinic management systems, and strengthening AI capabilities in outcome prediction and risk detection. With rising demand for AI-powered patient care, PhyxUp Health is positioned to play a central role in the digital rehabilitation landscape.Founded in 2023 by a former physical therapist and Harvard graduate, PhyxUp Health is an AI-driven Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) platform used by more than 30 clinics and hospitals, including a Harvard Medical School–affiliated provider. The platform unifies patient monitoring, AI-powered outcome predictions, and automated billing and documentation to help clinics boost patient outcomes and generate new revenue streams, all without adding extra work. Backed by pre-seed investors in the U.S. and Korea, PhyxUp Health is currently raising a $1M seed round to drive nationwide expansion across the U.S. and continued innovation.

