Datium Corp. Sets a New Standard with AutoHOS: Digital Visual & Voice Inspection Powered by AI Diagnostics

Datium Corp.

AutoHOS unites Digital Visual Inspection and conversational AI to help mechanics capture evidence, diagnose issues, and communicate faster.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datium Corp., a technology company specializing in automotive artificial intelligence, announced the official launch of AutoHOS, an advanced platform that combines Digital Visual Inspection (DVI) with ChatGPT-class conversational intelligence. Designed for professional mechanics and repair centers, AutoHOS transforms the inspection-to-repair process by turning simple photos and technician notes into structured diagnostics, repair documentation, and parts workflows. The result is faster, more accurate service management and an improved customer experience through transparent, image-backed communication.■ Introducing a New Standard for AI-Powered Workshop EfficiencyAutoHOS introduces a new generation of digital visual and voice inspection for mechanics by merging image-based DVI workflows with AI-powered natural language understanding. Technicians can capture inspection photos, record short voice or text notes, and let the system automatically interpret findings, generate diagnostic steps, create parts lists, and produce polished customer reports. This integration of visual intelligence and conversational automation eliminates repetitive administrative tasks, shortens repair cycles, and allows workshops to focus on delivering quality service instead of paperwork.AutoHOS functions as a ChatGPT repair assistant, guiding mechanics through diagnostics, documentation, and communication. By combining digital visual inspection with conversational AI, the platform delivers end-to-end automation and ensures every inspection and report is accurate, consistent, and fully traceable.■ Adopted by Over 100 Auto Care Shops in KoreaMore than 100 professional auto care shops in Korea already rely on AutoHOS to manage daily inspections and customer interactions. These workshops report significant time savings, reduced manual workload, and stronger customer trust thanks to image-backed, transparent reporting. AutoHOS allows technicians to share digital inspection results instantly, improving clarity between service providers and vehicle owners. As a result, shops using AutoHOS are achieving both higher operational efficiency and greater customer satisfaction.■ Built by Engineers and Mechanics TogetherDatium Corp. developed AutoHOS through collaboration between AI engineers and experienced automotive mechanics. The development team combines expertise in artificial intelligence, image recognition, and cloud infrastructure from global tech startups with the hands-on experience of professional repair technicians. This ensures that every AI diagnostic and workflow automation reflects real-world repair practices, not abstract automation concepts. AutoHOS is therefore both technically advanced and practically reliable — a system designed by the people who understand both technology and the realities of workshop environments.■ Key Features and Workflow IntegrationThe platform offers a full suite of DVI workflow software capabilities that simplify inspection and service documentation. It enables smart image capture and automatic tagging of inspection photos, including license plates, VINs, dashboards, and various components. The system provides AI diagnostics for workshops by interpreting technician notes to detect potential causes and recommend appropriate solutions. It also supports automated parts identification and cross-referenced inventory generation, helping technicians manage components efficiently.In addition, AutoHOS allows seamless generation of customer-ready reports that include visual evidence and detailed cost estimates. Every inspection and communication is automatically archived in the vehicle’s digital history, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the entire repair lifecycle.■ Backed by International Investors and Global ExpansionDatium Corp. is backed by Krew Capital VC (U.S.), Seoul National University Techno Holdings, and Korea Investment Accelerator, reflecting strong international confidence in its market vision and technological innovation. The company was also selected for the “K-Global Accelerator Program,” jointly operated by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) and Korea Investment Accelerator, receiving government-backed support for its global expansion. With its California branch leading global growth, the company is positioning AutoHOS as a next-generation solution for workshops seeking to modernize operations through AI-driven inspection and digital automation. As Datium Corp. continues to expand its partnerships and integrations across Asia and North America, it remains committed to redefining the automotive service landscape through intelligent, connected systems.At the core of this vision, Datium Corp. develops advanced automotive AI solutions that empower modern mechanics and repair centers. Its flagship product, AutoHOS, integrates DVI workflow software with conversational AI to automate repair documentation, diagnostics, and customer communication. By seamlessly connecting digital visual and voice inspection for mechanics with AI-driven analytics, AutoHOS enables workshops to deliver faster, smarter, and more transparent vehicle service — setting a new global standard for intelligent workshop management.

