DESKPOP ENTERTAINMENT UNLEASHES ‘CHABAK: NIGHT OF MURDER AND ROMANCE’—A THRILLER THAT TURNS LOVE INTO DEADLY OBSESSION

DeskPop Entertainment drops the Korean survival thriller “Chabak: Night of Murder and Romance,” where a couple’s romantic getaway turns into a deadly hunt.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tapping into the Cyber Week streaming surge and audiences’ year-end appetite for prestige thrillers, DeskPop Entertainment releases ‘Chabak: Night of Murder and Romance’ on VOD today.From Director William Inhyuk Hyoung , ‘Chabak: Night of Murder and Romance’ stars Danny Ahn, Kim Min-chae, and Hong Kyoung-in, in a pulse-pounding survival story set against the eerie quiet of a mountain car-camping getaway gone violently wrong.On their first wedding anniversary, a couple escapes to the mountains for a romantic Chabak—car-camping under the stars—only to cross paths with a masked psychopath. As night falls, their tranquil escape becomes a deadly game of cat and mouse. Hunted through isolated woods and forced to fight back with everything they have, they uncover a dark, unexpected secret that could change everything. ‘Chabak: Night of Murder and Romance’ is a chilling, edge-of-your-seat descent into love, terror, and survival.Produced by Tiger Yeongseop Kim, with Jaeson Ma, Eric Tu, Tenten Wei, and Sophie Shi serving as executive producers, the film features an original score by Gabriel Torrado Tobón that blends atmospheric dread with emotional intensity, delivering smart, character-driven stakes for thriller fans.“What drew us to this film was its precision and control,” says Steve Bulzoni, President of DeskPop Entertainment. “It’s not just about survival—it’s about how fear exposes character, and this story does that with incredible tension.”“’Chabak’ highlights the emotional and cinematic power of Korean genre storytelling,” said Sophie Shi, Head of EST N8 studios. “Our partnership with DeskPop Entertainment continues to bridge Asian creators with audiences worldwide.”“Chabak: Night of Murder and Romance” reaches audiences via DeskPop Entertainment, the boutique distributor known for championing daring original voices. True to its mission, DeskPop curates a slate that spans pulse-pounding genre gems to mission-driven storytelling engineered to spark cultural conversation, making it the perfect home for a film that blends murder, mystery, and irresistible romantic tension.Get a first look at the tension: 'Chabak: Night of Murder and Romance’ Trailer Available today on major VOD platforms.________________________________________CreditsWriter: William Inhyuk HyoungStars: Danny Ahn, Kim Min-chae, Hong Kyoung-inProducers: Tiger Yeongseop Kim (Producer); Jaeson Ma (Executive Producer); Eric Tu (Executive Producer); Tenten Wei (Executive Producer), Sophie Shi (Executive Producer)Composer: Gabriel Torrado TobónHDistributor: DeskPop Entertainment

'Chabak: Night of Murder and Romance’ Trailer

