Based on a True Story 'Without a Doubt: God is Always There' Hits VOD Dec 2—Igniting Today’s Pro-Life Debate

True story of faith: Mom battles cancer to save unborn baby. Kevin Sorbo stars in 'Without a Doubt: God is Always There', available on VOD platforms Dec 2.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG-Global proudly announces the Video-on-Demand release of 'Without a Doubt: God is Always There' on December 2, 2025, available across all major platforms. This powerful true story of courage and conviction lands at a critical moment, as pro-life issues spark national discussions—with Virginia’s October 2025 legislative push for abortion restrictions, Ohio’s GOP efforts to safeguard unborn life, and the National Right to Life Committee’s urgent advocacy.Starring Kevin Sorbo —one of the most recognized and respected figures in faith-and-family entertainment—the film delivers an inspiring testament to choosing life even in the face of impossible odds.Directed and written by Mike T. Tremblay, this film features evocative cinematography by Cory James Taylor and a stirring score by composer Pierre Vaucher.Based on a true story, 'Without a Doubt: God is Always There' follows Erica, a young wife and mother, portrayed by breakout star Stacey Saunders in a captivating performance. Overjoyed by her second pregnancy, Erica faces a devastating Stage 4 inflammatory breast cancer diagnosis. Choosing faith over fear, she rejects termination and endures grueling treatment, hospitalization, and fractured bones to give her unborn daughter, Ella, a chance at life. Bolstered by her family and guided by steadfast belief, Erica renews her vows, cherishes moments with her children, and embodies resilience, love, and hope against staggering odds. The film features powerful performances by Kevin Sorbo, Abby Johnson, Tim Kaiser, Dale Hills, and Sherryl Despres, with Saunders delivering a standout portrayal of Erica that anchors the story’s emotional core.Alongside Tremblay, the film’s producing team includes Tim Kaiser, Patty Kaiser, Kevin Sorbo, and Cory James Taylor.“BMG-Global is honored to distribute 'Without a Doubt: God is Always There,' a film that powerfully showcases the triumph of faith and the sanctity of life, resonating deeply in today’s cultural landscape,” said Twin Engines Chief Content & Commerce Officer, David Austin.Lauded on the festival circuit for its artistry and emotional depth, ‘Without a Doubt: God is Always There’ continues to be recognized for its stirring performances and authentic portrayal of perseverance in the face of unimaginable odds. Its growing acclaim reflects the timeless power of stories that inspire belief, courage, and compassion.For press materials, including high-resolution images, clips, and additional resources, access the Electronic Press Kit 'Without a Doubt: God is Always There’ EPK With reproductive rights at the forefront of public discourse, this film’s message of choosing life connects profoundly, making it essential viewing for audiences seeking stories of hope and perseverance.About BMG-GlobalBMG-Global, a division of Twin Engines Global, stands as a trusted leader in faith-based and family entertainment—dedicated to sharing stories that reflect hope, purpose, and the power of belief. With a commitment to uplifting content that inspires, BMG-Global continues to deliver films that illuminate the enduring values of faith, love, and redemption for audiences worldwide.

Watch 'Without a Doubt: God is Always There’ Trailer

