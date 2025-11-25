'Music City Mistletoe' Strikes a Chord—Heartfelt Holiday Rom-Com Hits Streaming November 25

Holiday rom-com 'Music City Mistletoe' streams Nov. 25, blending Nashville charm, original music, and a heartwarming love story from BMG-Global.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As autumn's golden hues give way to the twinkling promise of the holiday season, Nashville—the vibrant epicenter of American music known as Music City—sets the stage for a festive romance that blends heartstring-tugging melodies with the spark of unexpected love.Today, the video-on-demand premiere of 'Music City Mistletoe' was announced, a radiant holiday rom-com that captures the city's lively spirit amid the glow of Christmas lights and the strum of guitars. Now streaming across all major platforms, this fresh take on festive love arrives just as audiences seek cinematic warmth for the holidays.Holiday rom-coms continue to be a reliable streaming favorite, with demand for Christmas-themed stories steadily rising each year. According to Parrot Analytics, seasonal films and specials consistently deliver strong audience engagement and revenue growth, reflecting viewers’ enduring appetite for heartfelt, feel-good storytelling during the festive season.Written by Nashville's own award-winning artist/songwriter Shantell Ogden , who served as executive producer alongside producer Hope Karwoski, 'Music City Mistletoe' is a love song to dreamers who dare to defy the odds.The story centers on Chloe (Sarah Pribis, the luminous star of 'A Belgian Chocolate Christmas'), a passionate songwriter whose soulful melodies fuel her fight to save her music publishing office from closing by Christmas. Enter Devin (Brooks Ryan, the magnetic force of ‘Inheritance’), a widowed consultant whose data-driven decisions clash with Chloe’s heart-led harmony. Their rivalry—sharp as a steel guitar’s twang—softens into a slow-dance romance under the mistletoe’s gentle nudge, set against the high stakes of dreams on the line.What sets 'Music City Mistletoe' apart in a crowded holiday lineup? Ogden’s script, steeped in Nashville’s authentic grit and grace, weaves a tapestry of original songs that don’t merely accompany the story—they drive it. Featuring 18 original songs penned by Ogden and Nashville’s finest hit songwriters, these songs pulse with pedal-steel yearning and fiddle-driven hope. The soundtrack embodies the diversity of Nashville’s music scene during a year of live music’s resurgence, highlighted by CMA Fest, which attracted over 90,000 attendees at Nissan Stadium in June 2025.Genre-bending powerhouse James Robert Webb wrote two songs for the film and added his star power in his acting debut with a performance as genuine as his chart-topping music. Kelly Sutton and Charlie Mattos, who co-host WSM’s Grand Ole Opry’s ‘Coffee Country and Cody’ morning radio show, star in the film and further underscore the deep connection to Nashville’s authentic creative pulse.“Love stories are our sweet spot because they echo life’s universal rhythm: finding harmony in chaos,” says Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global. “Shantell Ogden’s vision doesn’t just pull at heartstrings—it strums them with authenticity. As holiday streaming soars, this is the feel-good serenade to light up cozy nights from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.”Shot against Nashville’s iconic backgrounds—'Music City Mistletoe' taps into the season’s hunger for stories of resilience and reconnection, reminding us that the holidays aren’t just about the place you’re in — they’re about the community, connections, and memories you create along the way.Directed by Logen Christopher, with Ogden’s blueprint, Pribis and Ryan’s crackling chemistry, this story crafts a melody that lingers long after the credits roll.‘Music City Mistletoe’ streams November 25 on all major platforms.Explore select high-res images and official clips curated for media coverage in the 'Music City Mistletoe' EPK Discover more at IMDb - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt36128168/?ref_=nm_knf_t_1 , and visit the official website at https://musiccitymistletoe.com/home About the Film: 'Music City Mistletoe' Directed by: Logen Christopher, Written and Produced by: Shantell Ogden, Starring: Sarah Pribis, Brooks Ryan, Mel Levi, and Christopher Callen.About the Distributor:A leader in independent film distribution, BMG-Global ( www.gobmg.com ), the company behind 'Music City Mistletoe', champions stories that spark joy and strike emotional chords. Specializing in rom-coms and heartfelt narratives, it curates films that resonate globally, blending bold artistry with universal appeal to illuminate both screens and hearts.

‘Music City Mistletoe' Trailer

