Community Partners of South Florida Launches Holiday Toy Drive with Valley Bank

RIVIERA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Partners of South Florida (CPSFL) is once again partnering with Valley Bank for its annual Holiday Toy Drive to spread joy to Palm Beach County families this holiday season.

Community Partners is collecting new, unwrapped gifts for children aged between 6 and 19 years old. Donations can be dropped off at all Valley Bank branch locations across Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties now through December 16th.

Gift suggestions include puzzles, board games, gift cards, Lego build kits, tablets, blankets, slippers, skincare gift sets, Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds, body wash and lotion sets and athletic items like basketballs and footballs. Monetary donations can also be made online toward the purchase of gifts.

"Our annual toy drive is one of my favorite events and we are so appreciative of Valley Bank's continued generosity and consistent partnership," said Kelly Powell, CEO of Community Partners of South Florida. "Their dedication helps us ensure that the children and teens in our communities receive a gift and experience the joy of the holiday season."

Community Partners of South Florida would also like to recognize Brian Lynott,​​ Regional Senior Vice President - Retail Banking Florida/Alabama. Brian has been an integral part of CPSFL, serving on the development committee in 2014, joining the board in 2016 and now serving as vice chair of the board. His commitment to community reinvestment has championed initiatives across Florida while supporting CPSFL’s mission.

“​​Over the last six years, our South Florida team members and clients have been so excited to partner with Community Partners of South Florida on the toy drive,” said Brian. “Our teams and clients really step up and make a huge difference each year. We all come together at Valley to ensure each child has a toy for the holiday.”

Community Partners of South Florida is hosting a Holiday Toy Drive Happy Hour event at Mole Cantina Mexicana at 2557 S State Rd 7 #150 in Wellington, Florida on December 11th between 5:30 - 7:30pm and encourages Palm Beach County residents to come out and celebrate the season of giving with them. Attendees who make a donation of $20 or more will receive a complimentary drink and bites from the appetizer menu.

If you are interested in participating but can’t make it to the event, CPSFL offers other options for donations:

How to Donate:

Drop off an unwrapped gift for a child aged 6-19 at any Valley Bank branch in Palm Beach, Broward, or Miami-Dade counties by December 16th.

Make an online donation to the purchase of gifts by visiting the CPSFL website: https://www.cpsfl.org/donate

About Community Partners of South Florida

Community Partners of South Florida is a $15 million comprehensive community development nonprofit agency headquartered in Riviera Beach that provides services to families facing social, emotional, and financial adversity. By using a unique, breakthrough approach integrating housing and financial empowerment, child and family mental health, and community services, Community Partners of South Florida creates self-sustaining families and communities and serves as a driver for growing its local economy. For more information about Community Partners of South Florida, visit www.cpsfl.org. Community Partners of South Florida is a proud chartered affiliate of NeighborWorks America, a national, nonpartisan nonprofit striving to make every community a place of opportunity.

