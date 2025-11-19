Pace Palm Beach Receives Generous Gift from Baer Family to Support ‘Nancy's NEST’ Honoring the Legacy of Nancy Baer

Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach

Gift will establish “Nancy’s NEST,” a dedicated counseling room to support girls’ mental health and emotional well-being.

PALM SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach has received a meaningful gift from Rick, Lauren, Aly Baer, and their families to support the development of a dedicated counseling room at its location in Palm Springs, FL. The donation, made in loving memory of Nancy Baer, will establish “Nancy’s NEST,” a warm, welcoming space where Pace girls get the Nourishment and Emotional Support to Thrive. Although development is underway, this transformative gift has secured the future of the counseling center, which will nurture the mental health and well-being of Pace girls for generations to come.



Nancy Baer left a lasting impact on every life she touched. She was a fierce advocate for others, a loyal friend, and a source of unwavering compassion and strength. As a core component of the Day Program, the Pace Counseling Program at “Nancy’s NEST” is integrated into a broader wraparound model that includes academics, college and career readiness, life skills training, and therapeutic support, equipping each student with the tools, resources, and confidence to succeed in all areas of life.

Nancy was a woman of boundless generosity who emerged from a childhood defined by physical and emotional abuse, determined that no girl should have to suffer in the way that she did. “Nancy’s NEST” honors the life and legacy of Nancy Baer. She lived each day committed to making sure that every person in her presence felt seen, heard, and understood. She welcomed everyone she met with open arms, an open heart, and often, a seat at her kitchen table. Known for her sharp wit, warm humor, and quiet generosity, Nancy had an incredible gift for making people feel seen, heard, and loved–without judgment. Her enduring legacy will now be reflected in every girl who finds comfort, counsel, and courage within the walls of “Nancy’s NEST” at Pace Palm Beach.



“Nancy believed in showing up for others, without conditions,” said Mindy Hanken, Executive Director of Pace Palm Beach. “This gift from the Baer family allows us to create a place that embodies who she was, which was one of safety, dignity, and deep care. We are profoundly grateful for their partnership and for the opportunity to carry Nancy’s legacy forward in a way that will uplift girls for years to come.”



The new counseling center will play an essential role in the holistic development of each student enrolled in Pace Palm Beach’s Day Program. Through one-on-one counseling sessions, girls will receive individualized support tailored to their emotional and mental health needs, in an environment intentionally designed to feel safe, calm, and restorative. This vision deeply aligns with the work of Pace Palm Beach, whose mission is centered on uplifting girls ages 11-17 through strength-based, trauma-informed care. Collectively, this gift reflects a shared commitment to creating brighter, more equitable futures for young women in Palm Beach County.



By driving meaningful and sustainable change, Pace strengthens the community by cultivating confident, educated, and engaged young women who are ready to contribute meaningfully to society. This generous gift from The Baer family ensures that Nancy’s values live on in a space that will serve hundreds of girls facing extraordinary challenges and will make it possible for Pace Palm Beach to expand its programming that is aimed at enhancing girls’ mental health, social-emotional growth, and academic success through trauma-informed care. This investment underscores the power of community collaboration in meeting the complex needs of girls and young women in Palm Beach County. Pace Palm Beach extends its heartfelt gratitude to The Baer Family, along with its partners, advocates, and the broader community, for believing in the transformative impact of programs that uplift every girl.



To learn more or get involved, visit www.pacecenter.org.

