Dr. John Hinson and Dr. Jonathan Shaw of Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute Speak on National Stretching Day

December 11

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Observed annually on December 11, National Stretching Day highlights the importance of flexibility and mobility for overall musculoskeletal health. Stretching is one of the simplest and most effective ways to support joint function, circulation, and balance—key components of maintaining comfort and independence as we age.

Though often overlooked, flexibility is essential for healthy movement. Regular, gentle stretching can help offset stiffness from daily activities such as prolonged sitting, driving, or repetitive motion. It also supports posture, reduces muscle tension, and promotes joint longevity.

Sports medicine and orthopedic experts at the Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute emphasize that stretching, when performed safely, can be a valuable component of preventative musculoskeletal care.

Dr. John Hinson, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow care, and Dr. Jonathan Shaw, who focuses on hip and knee conditions, both advocate for gradual, mindful stretching as part of a balanced wellness routine.

“Gentle, consistent stretching can help support long-term joint comfort and function,” says Dr. Hinson. “It’s an accessible way to maintain mobility and reduce stiffness that develops from inactivity or repetitive tasks.”

The shoulder and elbow joints are critical to daily activities, from reaching and lifting to typing. Prolonged sitting or repetitive upper-body motions can lead to tightness and limited range of motion for some individuals.

To promote flexibility and reduce discomfort, Dr. Hinson recommends simple daily movements such as:

Shoulder rolls to release tension and improve posture.

Cross-body arm stretches to maintain shoulder mobility.

Overhead triceps stretches to enhance upper-arm flexibility.

“Even a few minutes each day can help maintain healthy movement patterns,” Dr. Hinson explains. “Stretching helps keep the soft tissues around the joint supple, supporting smooth, pain-free motion.”

Maintaining hip and knee flexibility is equally important, particularly for walking, balance, and posture. Sedentary habits can lead to tightness in the hips and legs, which may alter gait and increase strain on the joints.

Recommended lower-body stretches include:

Seated figure-four stretches to open the hips and glutes.

Standing quadriceps stretches to relieve thigh tension.

Supported hamstring stretches to maintain mobility for walking and bending.

“A few minutes of safe stretching can help improve flexibility and daily movement,” says Dr. Shaw. “It can enhance balance and help to prevent feelings of tightness that can develop from sitting for long periods.”

Stretching should always be approached with care and awareness of one’s individual capabilities.

It’s also important to recognize that flexibility varies among individuals. Genetic factors, connective tissue characteristics, and muscle tone can all influence the natural range of motion. Understanding these variations can help each person stretch safely within their own comfort zone.

Overall, stretching aims to support the quality of life at every age. As Dr. Shaw summarizes, “Stretching is a simple, preventive measure that benefits everyone. Whether you’re recovering from an injury, managing stiffness, or simply aiming to stay active.” Dr. Shaw adds, “If you are recovering from an injury, it's important to consult with your local specialist on how to stretch safely.”

Flexibility is a key component of lifelong mobility, and it’s never too late to start!

For more information about Dr. Hinson and Dr. Shaw at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, visit https://www.pboi.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.