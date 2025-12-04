Dr. Nader Mahmood of North Jersey Pulmonary Associates Awarded As NJ Top Doc for 2025

Dr. Nader Mahmood

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nader Mahmood, MD, FCCP, of North Jersey Pulmonary Associates, has been reviewed and approved as an NJ Top Doc for 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights his unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care for a wide spectrum of lung and sleep disorders at his two practice locations in Clifton and Ridgewood.Dr. Mahmood is celebrated for his compassionate and collaborative approach, working closely with patients and multidisciplinary teams to develop personalized and effective treatment plans. This patient-first philosophy is the driving force behind his thriving practice, North Jersey Pulmonary Associates, which has continued to grow by adding new associate physicians. This strategic expansion allows the practice to extend its high standards of care to more patients throughout the community.Dr. Mahmood’s influence extends significantly into medical leadership and education. He serves as Chair of Medicine at St. Mary’s General Hospital and Medical Director at Kindred East Hospital. A passionate educator, he holds an appointment as Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College, teaches for Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine and St. George’s University School of Medicine, and is a core faculty member for the internal medicine residency programs at St. Mary’s General Hospital and St. Clare’s Hospital. Culminating his commitment to mentorship, Dr. Mahmood also serves as the Pulmonary Site Director for the Pulmonary Critical Care Fellowship Program at St. Mary's General Hospital, a key role where he is instrumental in training the next generation of pulmonary specialists.“Being recognized by NJ Top Docs is a tremendous honor that truly reflects the dedication of our entire team at North Jersey Pulmonary Associates,” said Dr. Mahmood. “Our mission has always been clear: to combine clinical excellence with genuine compassion. As we grow our practice and continue to mentor future physicians, our commitment to providing accessible, world-class care for our community only gets stronger.”Dr. Mahmood’s dedication to clinical excellence, medical education, and compassionate patient care continues to make a lasting impact on the health of his community and the future of medicine. With offices in Clifton and Ridgewood, NJ, North Jersey Pulmonary Associates provides advanced diagnostics and treatment for a wide range of respiratory and sleep conditions. The practice is committed to delivering accessible, high-quality care in a comfortable and patient-focused environment.For more information about Dr. Nader Mahmood and his services at Clifton and Ridgewood locations, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/njdoctors/drnadermahmood/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

