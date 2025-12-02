NJ Top Dentists Approves Dr. David Caggiano Based on Merit For 2025

Dr. David Caggiano

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Caggiano, DMD, MS of Caggiano Orthodontics has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists based on merit for 2025. Caggiano Orthodontics has become a leading destination for advanced orthodontic care in Parsippany and the surrounding region, offering a seamless blend of state-of-the-art technology, patient-centered design, and a deep commitment to excellence. Founded by Dr. David Caggiano, the practice is the culmination of years of experience and a clear vision for the future of orthodontics.After seven successful years in general dentistry, Dr. Caggiano returned to the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey to complete an intensive three-year orthodontic residency. His foundation in Biomedical Engineering, combined with this specialized training, has shaped a distinctive approach to care—one that is both technically sophisticated and thoughtfully individualized. At the heart of Caggiano Orthodontics is a commitment to innovation. The office is equipped with some of the most advanced tools in the field, including three high-performance 3D printers that enable same-day production of custom orthodontic appliances and retainers. This allows for highly personalized treatment plans and improved turnaround times, all while maintaining the highest standards of precision and comfort.Equally central to the practice is patient safety. Caggiano Orthodontics features a hospital-grade sterilization room that is fully visible from the clinical area, offering patients transparency and peace of mind. This visible commitment to hygiene reflects the practice’s dedication to maintaining rigorous sterilization protocols in every aspect of care.The office environment is carefully designed to prioritize accessibility, comfort, and a positive patient experience. Spacious treatment areas support privacy and social distancing, while wheelchair accessibility and an elevator ensure that all patients feel welcome. Additional amenities, including individual brushing stations, privacy partitions, and a complimentary coffee bar, contribute to a warm and inviting atmosphere that distinguishes the practice from traditional dental settings.Caggiano Orthodontics also reflects Dr. Caggiano’s broader mission to enhance community health and well-being. The practice exemplifies a philosophy that combines clinical expertise with empathy, creating a standard of care that is both technologically advanced and deeply human.For individuals and families seeking a modern, patient-first approach to orthodontics, Caggiano Orthodontics offers an unparalleled experience—one where innovative treatment and genuine compassion come together to deliver outstanding results.For more information about Dr. David Caggiano and Caggiano Orthodontics, visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/caggianoorthodontics/ About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

