GA Top Docs Has Reviewed & Approved Dr. Megan Appleby of Keith Family Medicine For 2025

Dr. Megan Appleby

DAWSONVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Megan Appleby, M.D., of Keith Family Medicine, has been reviewed and approved based on merit by GA Top Docs for 2025. Dr. Appleby is a board-certified Family Medicine physician with a strong commitment to providing compassionate, comprehensive care to patients of all ages. A proud member of both the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians (GAFP), Dr. Appleby brings a well-rounded and evidence-based approach to her practice, grounded in the core principles of continuity, preventive care, and patient-centered medicine.Dr. Appleby earned her medical degree from Trinity School of Medicine in 2018, followed by the completion of her residency at Northside Gwinnett, where she distinguished herself as chief resident. Her leadership and dedication during residency helped shape her collaborative approach to care, emphasizing teamwork, education, and long-term patient relationships.Dr. Appleby has particular clinical interests in women’s health, musculoskeletal injuries, and the management of patients with complex chronic conditions. She values the opportunity to care for patients through every stage of life, with an emphasis on addressing both physical and emotional well-being.Before beginning her medical training, Dr. Appleby served with distinction in the United States Army as a laboratory technician in the medical corps. Her service included multiple domestic and overseas assignments, including a deployment with the United Nations—experiences that helped instill in her a strong sense of discipline, cultural competency, and a commitment to service.Whether helping patients recover from injury, manage chronic illness, or simply stay healthy through preventive care, Dr. Appleby is passionate about making a meaningful impact in the lives of those she serves.To learn more about Dr. Megan Appleby and Keith Family Medicine, please visit: https://gatopdocs.com/doctors/drmeganappleby/ ---About UsGA Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Georgia online in an easy to use format. GA Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.GA Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@GATopDocs.com and/or visit www.GATopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

