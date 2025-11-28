Scalo Opens New Gdansk Office to Strengthen Partnerships in Northern Poland

Scalo logo Left to right: Mariusz Lach (Head of Warsaw Business Unit), Anna Stanek (Head of Growth - Poland), Oskar Kapica (Head of Gdansk Business Unit) announcing the new Scalo branch in Gdansk

GDANSK, POLAND, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo, a leading provider of end-to-end software services, has opened a new branch in Gdansk, Poland. The expansion supports closer cooperation with organizations across northern Poland and enables the company to build new relationships in fast-growing sectors, including logistics and freight forwarding. The office will be led by Oskar Kapica, an experienced manager with a proven track record in international business operations.Leadership with International ExpertiseKapica brings strong expertise in team leadership, operational and recruitment process optimization, and long-term B2B relationship management. His professional background covers both Polish and international markets, where he coordinated cross-border operations and supported the growth of outsourcing services across multiple industries.As Head of Gdansk Business Unit at Scalo, Kapica will drive client portfolio growth and lead sales of software solutions and outsourcing services through Managed Services and Advanced Team Leasing models. His background includes serving as Operations Manager & Proxy at Derksen Poland, where he managed the Gliwice branch, controlled costs, and optimized recruitment processes. He also spent five years with OTTO Work Force in the Netherlands as Senior OnSite Specialist, managing employee onboarding, client relationships, production planning, and cross-border recruitment coordination across Central Europe.“Opening our Gdansk branch is a strategic step that brings us even closer to our current and future clients in northern Poland. We now ensure full nationwide coverage, offering local support from five key locations. The Tri-City region is one of the most dynamic business hubs in the country, with strong potential in financial services and sectors such as logistics and freight forwarding. I am confident that our experience in software services, outsourcing, and advanced technological solutions will help us build long-term partnerships and support regional organizations in their transformation and growth,” says Oskar Kapica, Head of the Gdansk Business Unit at Scalo.Expanding the Regional PresenceThe launch of the new office marks another milestone in Scalo’s growth in northern Poland. With nearly two decades of experience delivering software projects across diverse industries, the company is strengthening its regional presence and providing local partners with access to an expert team with deep technological know-how. A key element of this strategy is Scalo’s cooperation with the Polish Chamber of National Defence Manufacturers, creating opportunities to expand into defense technologies and advanced industry solutions.About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering future-ready solutions. Headquartered in Poland, the company supports clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in software development, system modernization , data management, and team augmentation. For more information, visit www.scalosoft.com

