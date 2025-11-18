Scalo Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for Fall 2025

Scalo logo Clutch Global Badge - Fall 2025

WROCLAW, POLAND, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo , a leader in custom software development services, today announced its recognition as a 2025 Fall Clutch Global Award winner for Angular services. The distinction places Scalo among the top Angular development companies worldwide on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers.The Clutch Global Awards represent the platform's highest level of recognition, reserved exclusively for the top 15 performers in each category. Winners are selected through Clutch's proprietary ranking system, which evaluates companies based on verified client feedback, industry expertise, and overall market presence.This award reflects Scalo's continued commitment to delivering outstanding results for clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East. The company specializes in building scalable, future-ready applications with intuitive front-end interfaces and high-performance back-end architecture. Services include system modernization, cloud migration, architecture guidance, and comprehensive staffing support."The Clutch Global Award winners represent what's possible when businesses put client success at the center of everything they do," said Mike Beares, Clutch Founder and CEO. "Their innovation and dedication inspire the global standard for partnership excellence."With over 18 years of experience and more than 750 completed projects, Scalo has built a reputation for technical excellence and strong client partnerships. As an ISO 27001-certified organization and Gold Microsoft Partner, the company maintains the highest standards of security and service quality required by enterprise clients and regulated markets."This distinction reflects not only our technical capabilities but also the strong partnerships we've built over time," stated Jakub Stadnik, Head of Delivery at Scalo. "We extend our sincere thanks to all our clients whose trust and collaboration have played a key role in this achievement."The full list of Clutch Global honorees in Angular development is available at Clutch.co About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with two decades of experience delivering future-ready solutions. Headquartered in Poland, the company serves clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in software development, system modernization, data management, and team augmentation. For more information, visit www.scalosoft.com About ClutchClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than half a million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client reviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs.

