Number bib collection for the 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon to start tomorrow

MACAU, December 2 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, the 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon will take place on December 7 (Sunday). Participants can collect their number bib from tomorrow (December 3).

Participants can collect their number bib and information document on M/F of Broadway MacauTM between 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. from December 3 to 5, and between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on December 6, by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Those unable to collect their bib in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf; the authorized person is required to present his/her identification document, the registration receipt with authorization signature and a copy of the participant’s identification document.

This year’s Macao International Marathon will feature 12,000 participants from 49 countries and regions. A host of athletes from Mainland China, Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco, Rwanda, Russia and Hong Kong, China have been invited to compete in the event, including the 2023 and 2024 Macao International Marathon men's champion Fikadu Debele from Ethiopia, the reigning women's champion Alexandra Morozova from Russia, as well as athletes from Portuguese-speaking countries and regions including Portugal, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sri Lanka and Goa (India).

The popular “Most Creative Costume Award” will be held again this year. Participants of the 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon may take a photo with their costume and upload the photo via the Macao International mobile app to join this competition. Winners will be awarded prizes offered by GEG.

All participants are reminded to read the regulations carefully and to familiarize themselves with the race route, and are also advised to prepare and train for the event according to their own physical conditions. For more information, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.com, refer to the “Macao International Marathon” official mobile app, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, the “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and the “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.