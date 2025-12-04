Light up Macao 2025 will kick off this Saturday to spark momentum for nighttime tourism economy

MACAU, December 4 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the international light art event “Light up Macao 2025” will be unveiled splendidly this Saturday (6 December). Themed as “Lightscape•Horizon”, Light up Macao 2025 (the “Event”) will dazzle Nam Van District, Northern District and ZAPE District with a total of 28 installation sets. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily between 6 December 2025 and 11 January 2026, an immersive feast of light artistry at night will spark an impetus for community tourism and nighttime economy, enriching what the city has to offer as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Starlight Route in Nam Van – poetic dialogue with technology across time and space

Themed as Starlight Route in Nam Van District, each sparkle at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, Nam Van Lake, white awning and promenade to Anim’Arte NAM VAN will lead spectators to explore tech-fueled romance in a starlit symphony of Maritime Silk Road, constellations, artificial intelligence and more. The city’s creative dynamic in multicultural harmony will be portrayed in a poetic and futuristic style.

Light Paradise in Northern District – aroma of Historic Centre in community

The installation themed as Light Paradise will dazzle the Northern District. At Waterfront Duet Leisure Area, Leisure Area in Rua do General Ivens Ferraz and Fai Chi Kei Northern Bay Recreational Area, the experience of “lighting a lamp” will take spectators down a memory lane across World Heritage architecture and Sino-Portuguese traditional culture. Fun and warm community activities will set off the unique charm of the Historic Centre of Macao.

Dazzling Party in ZAPE – illuminated feast of delicacies and creativity

The Dazzling Party will unfold in ZAPE District. Lit by various distinctive installations, a themed carnival serving coffee and local signature delicacies will enliven the vicinity of Rua de Luís Gonzaga Gomes, Rua de Xiamen and Rua de Nagasaki from Fridays to Sundays and on designated festive days during the Event. Sparked by the concept of “bringing together the splendor”, the Dazzling Party will weave together gastronomy and creativity for a vibrant consumption scene filled with Macao’s appeal as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum will feature a 3D mapping show upon the façade, where the city’s heart will evolve into a stage for mesmerizing moments. Macao’s profound culture will be transformed into an epic journey across time and space. The 6-minute mapping show will take place every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night during the Event, offering spectators a memorable feast for the eyes.

Free shuttle buses take spectators into three districts

The organizer specially plans two Light up Bus Routes for free rides. The route for influx will set off from Luso International Bank in the central district to ZAPE, while the circular route will run among the three event districts. Residents and visitors can conveniently visit the districts to experience the installations and activities in a row. In line with the carnival in ZAPE for Light up Macao 2025, the free shuttle buses will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Fridays to Sundays and on designated festive days during the Event. Buses will depart every 30 minutes approximately.

Colorful outreach activities unfold in a row

There will be different flash activities, workshops, outreach activities and online-offline activities for check-in on social media at designated locations during the Event. Concurrently, MGTO will roll out a community event named ZAPE Christmas Wonderland in the area between Rua de Cantão and Rua de Pequim. The open-style Christmas street zone will feature themed installations and illuminations as well as various interactive experiences. Together with other subsidized events under the “Travel around Macao” subsidy program for community tourism, “2025 Luminescent Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho” and “Northern Winter Market”, Light up Macao 2025 will enrich the festive aroma as well as the diversity of events and community experiences, boosting flows of people and nighttime consumption.

For more information, please visit the website for Light up Macao 2025 (https://lum.macaotourism.gov.mo/index_en.html) and follow MGTO (MGTOweixin) on WeChat.

Multilateral communication and coordination optimize event planning

In preparation for Light up Macao 2025 and outreach activities, MGTO actively communicated and convened meetings with different governmental departments, community organizations, apartment owners’ associations and other entities concerned, to collect diverse suggestions in terms of event optimization, people flow management, environmental safety and noise control, among other aspects. In addition, a communication mechanism is established to maintain close communication, towards the goal to create an inclusive and vibrant festive scene while day-to-day community operations are safeguarded as a major priority.

The organizer will strictly observe the Law on Environmental Noise Prevention and Control and the related guidelines formulated by Environmental Protection Bureau. Staffers will be delegated to conduct patrols and light intensity testing of illuminations in the districts to prevent noise and light pollution.