UM Faculty of Health Sciences holds camp for students in Principal’s Recommended Admission Scheme

MACAU, December 2 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) organised a camp for students in the Principal’s Recommended Admission Scheme. The camp aimed to help participants understand the latest developments in health sciences and allow them to experience UM’s diverse learning environment and residential college culture.

The 16 participants were Form Six students who have applied for FHS undergraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic year through the Principal’s Recommended Admission Scheme. At the opening ceremony, Poon Chuen Wai, associate professor in FHS, introduced the faculty team, research directions, and programme features. He encouraged students to explore their research interests and engage actively with professors during the camp. Poon highlighted FHS’s strong research capabilities, which provides solid support for students’ learning and development. He noted that students will have opportunities to work in laboratories as early as their first year. In addition, Poon introduced FHS’s dual degree programmes offered in collaboration with partner universities and encouraged participants to broaden their horizons by leveraging the university’s resources.

The camp featured an interactive session where Kwok Hang Fai, head of the Department of Biomedical Sciences; Hoi Pui Man, associate professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences; and Shao Ningyi, coordinator of the bioinformatics programme, interacted with the participants. The three professors shared their respective research areas, the faculty’s joint training programmes, and overseas exchange opportunities, as well as addressed participants’ questions. Under the guidance of Chang Wakam, assistant professor in FHS, participants toured the faculty’s core laboratories. Chang introduced the advanced research equipment and its applications in cutting-edge studies. He encouraged participants to make the most of the camp to prepare for their future academic journey. Participants also had the opportunity to conduct experiments related to biomedicine, pharmaceutical sciences, and bioinformatics, deepening their understanding of scientific theories and refining their experimental skills.

During the camp, students also visited Stanley Ho East Asia College to learn about its facilities and residential environment. They met with UM students and exchanged views on campus life and study tips, which deepened their understanding of UM’s residential colleges.

Wong U Long, a student from Yuet Wah College who has applied for FHS’s Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences programme, said that the hands-on experiments gave him a strong sense of satisfaction and affirmed his academic aspirations. He added that he benefited greatly from the professors’ professional knowledge and their advice on admission interviews.

Wong Hoi I, a student from Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section) who has applied for FHS’s Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology programme, said that conducting experiments and handling live animal samples during the camp was a new and valuable experience for her. She noted that the activities gave her a deeper understanding of the essential role animals play in biomedical and pharmaceutical research.