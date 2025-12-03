Althera Laboratories and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Announce Strategic Partnership for Advanced T2D Therapy in MENA

Logo Althera

Partnership leverages Tabuk’s extensive regional leadership to broaden access to Althera’s innovative Type 2 Diabetes combination therapy

We are delighted to partner with a true leader across the region. This agreement is a significant step in our mission to make innovative, high-value therapies accessible to patients globally.” — Sanjeev Agarwal, Althera’s CEO

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Althera Laboratories Limited, a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing value-added cardiovascular and metabolic medicines, and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, a leading pharmaceutical company in the Middle East and Africa (MENA), today announced a strategic licensing and supply agreement.The agreement grants Tabuk Pharmaceuticals rights to register and commercialize Althera’s innovative Type 2 Diabetes combination therapy across the MENA region.This partnership combines Althera’s expertise in developing advanced combination therapies with Tabuk's formidable commercial presence and deep market access, which spans 17 countries and serves millions of patients. The collaboration is poised to address the significant and growing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in the region by providing a modern, effective, and convenient treatment option.For Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, the addition of this innovative therapy significantly enhances its cardio-metabolic portfolio, its largest therapeutic area. For Althera, the agreement marks a major expansion of its global footprint, partnering with a regional leader to reach a high-growth market.Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO said. "We are delighted to partner with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, a true leader with an unparalleled commercial footprint across the MENA region. This agreement is a significant step in our mission to make innovative, high-value therapies accessible to patients globally. The high prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in the region demands modern treatment options, and we are confident that Tabuk's deep market expertise and commitment to quality make them the ideal partner to bring this important therapy to millions of patients."Ismail Shehada ,Chief Executive Officer Tabuk spokesperson/s, commented, “As part of our role and mission at Tabuk Pharmaceuticals to deliver unique health solutions and enhance the well-being of people in Saudi Arabia and MENA region, our partnership with Althera reinforces our leading position in the cardio – metabolic therapy in region and our commitment to our communities and enhance the well-being of people.”Under the terms of the agreement, the product will be marketed under a new, region-specific brand name chosen by Tabuk. The companies are targeting regulatory submission in Spring 2026.About Althera LaboratoriesFounded in 2010, Althera focuses on developing, out-licensing, manufacturing and supplying high value branded and select complex generic medicines. Althera pioneers innovative value added combinations fostering benefits throughout the value chain resulting in benefits for our partners, payers, prescribers and patients particularly in heart disease, diabetes and obesity management. Althera is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.About Tabuk PharmaceuticalsEstablished in 1994, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals is a leading Saudi pharmaceutical company with a regional presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Tabuk Pharmaceuticals develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded generics, in addition to manufacturing pharmaceutical products for renowned international partners at its manufacturing sites in Saudi Arabia, as part of its continuous efforts to cover the needs of patients by providing high quality medicines. Tabuk Pharmaceuticals is a major player in the pharmaceutical sector thanks to its four state-of-the-art manufacturing sites located in Tabuk and Dammam in the Kingdom, as well as in Sudan and Algeria, orchestrated by a team of more than 2,400 employees. Tabuk Pharmaceuticals reaches patients in 17 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, with future plans to expand its presence in the region. https://www.tabukpharmaceuticals.com

