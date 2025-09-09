Althera Laboratories Announces GMP Approval of State-of-the-Art Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility

Logo Althera

New facility in Mysuru, India, set to produce one billion oral doses annually, strengthening Althera’s supply chain for cardiovascular and metabolic medicines.

A robust supply chain is key for ensuring the availability of our products. We are proud of the reliability of our supply chain to date. This new facility enables us to continue this commitment.” — Sanjeev Agarwal, Althera’s CEO

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Althera Laboratories Limited, a leader in cardiovascular and metabolic medicine, today announced the successful GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) approval and operational launch of its new, commercial-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing facility.This advanced oral solid dosage plant, established by Althera’s affiliate Vibonum Technologies Private Limited, received approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and the Karnataka Drugs Control Department, confirming its readiness to produce high-quality pharmaceutical products for global markets.This facility significantly advances furthers Althera’s strategy to make its high-value cardiovascular and metabolic medicines available to more than 5 million patients worldwide in the coming years. Key features include:• Capacity for five manufacturing lines and seven packing lines.• Annual production output of approximately one billion oral doses.• Capabilities for complex tablets and capsules.Vibonum Technologies: Powering Production for Global AccessVibonum Technologies Private Limited, an Althera group company, has successfully established its first state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for high-volume, commercial-scale formulations in Mysuru, Karnataka, India. This cutting-edge facility has achieved full approval from both the CDSCO (Government of India) and the Karnataka Drugs Control Department, affirming its readiness for the comprehensive manufacturing, packing, storage, and analysis of pharmaceutical products.The facility is strategically located approximately 20 kilometres from Mysuru City and 12 kilometres from Mysuru City Airport, ensuring efficient logistics and connectivity. It is meticulously designed for the manufacturing of tablet and capsule dosage forms to supply to European and Rest of World markets.This facility is constructed in accordance with cGMP regulatory standards and includes facilities for granulation, compression, coating, and encapsulation, as well as packing areas. The facility also features warehouses to store raw materials and finished goods.Vibonum also operates a GMP-approved clinical-scale manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India, and has three additional plant projects in the design phase. Products manufactured in the Mysuru facility are complex, research-driven drug dosage forms designed to treat metabolic and heart diseases. More products currently in the development phase are planned for manufacture at this state-of-the-art facility in the coming months.About Althera Laboratories Limited:Althera Laboratories is a dynamic pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of value-added medicines, particularly in cardiovascular and metabolic therapies. The company boasts a robust, state-of-the-art R&D facility in Bengaluru, India, equipped to handle the development of a diverse range of pharmaceutical dosage forms like tablets, capsules, softgels, injectables, and pre-filled syringes. The company's end-to-end capability, from product concept to finished goods supply, positions Althera as a critical partner for in-country pharmaceutical majors and health system stakeholders in bringing high-value medicines to market to serve unmet patient needs.With a strong emphasis on innovative fixed-dose combinations, Althera aims to provide effective, convenient, and accessible treatment options that further its core mission: improving patient outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.