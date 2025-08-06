New Agreement Brings Breakthrough Dyslipidemia Treatment to Saudi Arabia and MEA

Logo Althera

Strategic partnership between Jamjoom Pharma and Althera Laboratories will bring an innovative, dual-action cholesterol therapy to the region.

Cardiovascular diseases remain to be a leading health concern in Saudi Arabia and the wider MEA region. This partnership enables us to provide patients across the region with an innovative solution.” — Dr. Tarek Hosni

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamjoom Pharma, a leading Saudi pharmaceutical organization committed to enhancing the quality of life through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality medicines and consumer healthcare products across MEA, and Althera Laboratories , a company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, today announced a strategic licensing and supply agreement. This agreement is poised to address the growing need for effective dyslipidemia management in the region, contributing to better patient outcomes and cardiovascular health.Under this agreement, Jamjoom Pharma gets exclusive rights to commercialize in Saudi Arabia and non-exclusive rights for phased expansion across other MEA markets for Althera’s fixed-dose combination of dual-action cholesterol-lowering therapy. The product launch in Saudi Arabia is targeted for 2027, with plans for phased expansion across MEA markets, subject to local regulatory approvals.This collaboration marks a major milestone for both companies: Jamjoom strengthens its cardiovascular portfolio with a globally recognized and clinically effective therapy, while Althera expands its international footprint in a high-growth region.The partnership aims to address the region's growing burden of cardiovascular diseases by increasing access to modern, affordable lipid-lowering treatment, to support patients across MEA.

