Berlin Barracks/ VAPO and VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3007982

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: November 16, 2025 at 0200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 179 Guptil Rd, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of a Protection Order

ACCUSED: David Lewis

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 17, 2025, Vermont State Police received a report of a Conditions of Release and Protection Order violation that had occurred on November 16, 2025, at approximately 0200 hours. Subsequent investigation revealed that David Lewis (49) of Lincoln, Vermont had violated his Conditions of Release and a Protection Order. Lewis was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.