Gigstreem Upgrades to SolarWinds to Advance Network Intelligence and Resident Experience Across Multifamily Communities

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gigstreem, a leading provider of reliable broadband for multifamily and commercial properties, has announced a transition to SolarWinds, a global leader in IT management and observability solutions, from their previous network management software. This deepens Gigstreem’s commitment to delivering smarter, more resilient internet infrastructure, enabling property owners to provide residents with a seamless, secure digital experience across the country.SolarWinds brings more advanced monitoring capabilities that allow Gigstreem to detect and resolve potential service issues before they impact residents. By identifying unusual network activity, flagging vulnerabilities, and proactively maintaining service stability, especially during peak usage, Gigstreem can now offer property managers and owners deeper, data-driven assurance that their communities remain consistently connected.“For multifamily owners, connectivity is no longer a back-of-house concern; it’s a frontline amenity,” said Florencio Bulanhagui, Chief Technology Officer at Gigstreem. “With SolarWinds integrated into our platform, we’re moving from reactive support to predictive intelligence. This means fewer resident complaints, fewer service interruptions, and more confidence in the quality of the network residents rely on every day.”The implementation of SolarWinds allows Gigstreem to build a real-time performance narrative for each property it serves. By preventing outages before they occur and rapidly addressing irregularities as they emerge, the company reinforces its long-term strategy of investing in technology that improves customer satisfaction, reduces churn, and streamlines property operations.As demand grows for more sophisticated network experiences in residential settings, Gigstreem remains focused on advancing every aspect of its service, from infrastructure to support. The integration of SolarWinds, alongside recent investments in ServiceNow and RUCKUS Networks , reflects a sustained commitment to driving a more intelligent, responsive customer experience for residents, businesses, and property owners alike.About GigstreemFounded in 2016, Gigstreem provides property-wide internet and managed WiFi solutions to large multifamily communities nationwide. Through long-term partnerships and a growing national footprint, Gigstreem is building the future of broadband for residents and property owners. For more information, visit www.gigstreem.com

