Gigstreem Completes Transition to ServiceNow for Enhanced Network Support

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gigstreem, a leading provider of managed WiFi solutions for multifamily properties, today announced the successful transition to ServiceNow, the leading platform for service management. This transition marks a significant milestone in Gigstreem’s ongoing commitment to providing its property partners with an enhanced, efficient, and responsive experience.With ServiceNow fully integrated into Gigstreem’s operations, the company will now be able to offer faster incident resolution times, increased transparency, and a streamlined support process. The move to ServiceNow allows for real-time updates and improved visibility into network events, benefiting Gigstreem’s property partners and their residents."We are excited to have completed our transition to ServiceNow and are already seeing the positive impact it is having on our service delivery," said Patrick Albus, CEO of Gigstreem. "This new platform will help us continue to provide exceptional support while improving our operational efficiency as we grow."Gigstreem’s migration to ServiceNow has been seamless for all property owners and managers, with no disruption to services. The platform is now fully operational, bringing enhanced capabilities to Gigstreem’s customer support teams and property partners."By adopting ServiceNow, we’ve set a new standard for service excellence in our industry," said Brent McCutchin, Chief Operating Officer of Gigstreem. "We are confident this transition will bring immediate benefits to our partners and residents, ensuring that we remain the leader in managed WiFi solutions for multifamily communities."About GigstreemFounded in 2017, Gigstreem provides property-wide internet and managed WiFi solutions to large multifamily communities across 26 states. Through long-term partnerships and a growing national footprint, Gigstreem is building the future of broadband for residents and property owners. For more information, visit www.gigstreem.com

