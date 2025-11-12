Gigstreem Becomes RUCKUS Lifecycle Elite Partner, Setting a New Standard for Multifamily Connectivity

Strategic partnership leverages RUCKUS One™ to deliver faster deployments, stronger performance, and scalable connectivity for modern multifamily communities

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gigstreem, a leading provider of reliable broadband for multifamily and commercial properties, has been named a Lifecycle Elite Partner by RUCKUS Networks. This top-tier designation marks a major milestone in the companies’ long-standing partnership and reflects a shared commitment to delivering next-generation infrastructure for residential communities.At the core of this collaboration is the integration of RUCKUS One™, the AI-driven network assurance and business intelligence platform that enables seamless, scalable management across property-wide wired and wireless networks. Gigstreem combines this platform with its own innovative service delivery to simplify deployments, optimize performance, and improve the resident experience.The joint solution has already been deployed using RUCKUSH550 wall-mounted Wi-Fi 6 access points in conjunction with RUCKUS One™, allowing Gigstreem to accelerate installations while providing consistent performance and reliability. RUCKUS support engineers were deeply involved throughout the migration and deployment process, working directly with Gigstreem to fine-tune every step and maximize outcomes at the property level.“Our collaboration allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in multifamily connectivity, bringing faster deployments, scalable infrastructure, and smarter solutions to the properties and residents we serve,” said Patrick Albus, CEO of Gigstreem. “Being named a Lifecycle Elite Partner is both an honor and a validation of the strategic relationship we’ve built with RUCKUS over the years.”“RUCKUS is proud to partner with Gigstreem to deliver an outstanding wireless experience for multi-family dwelling residents. Gigstreem has set the bar high for MDU internet services, focusing on performance and value. When two bold innovators get together, the possibilities are limitless,” said Bart Giordano, President, RUCKUS Networks.Together, through the strategic program, Gigstreem and RUCKUS are delivering enterprise-grade, cloud-managed connectivity at a scale tailored for multifamily portfolios, enabling property owners and operators to future-proof their networks and reduce the burden on internal IT teams.To explore the partnership and its real-world impact, visit Gigstreem and RUCKUS at OPTECH 2025 at Booths #107 and #204, where both companies will showcase the integrated solutions transforming connected living in the multifamily space.About GigstreemFounded in 2017, Gigstreem provides property-wide internet and managed WiFi solutions to large multifamily communities across 26 states. Through long-term partnerships and a growing national footprint, Gigstreem is building the future of broadband for residents and property owners. For more information, visit www.gigstreem.com

