AZ Top Docs Has Approved Board-Certified Ophthalmologist, Dr. Jordan Graff For 2025

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board Certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Jordan Graff of Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center has been reviewed and approved by AZ Top Docs for 2025. Jordan Graff, MD, FACS, is a board-certified ophthalmologist and respected retina specialist, offering expert diagnosis and surgical treatment of diseases affecting the retina and vitreous. Known for his clinical precision and patient-centered approach, Dr. Graff blends technical expertise with a deep commitment to compassionate care. His career reflects a dedication not only to delivering outstanding outcomes for his patients, but also to advancing the field of ophthalmology through research, education, and international service.Dr. Graff's academic background reflects a lifelong pursuit of excellence. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University before completing his medical degree magna cum laude at the University of California, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) medical honor society. Dr. Graff continued his training at the University of Iowa, one of the nation's premier ophthalmology programs, completing both a residency in ophthalmology and a two-year fellowship in vitreoretinal surgery. His dedication and promise in the field were recognized with the prestigious Heed Foundation Fellowship, awarded to the most promising fellows nationwide.Specializing in complex retinal conditions, Dr. Graff remains at the forefront of innovation in microsurgical techniques and new treatment paradigms. He currently leads several national clinical trials as a principal investigator, contributing to groundbreaking advancements in retinal care. His work has been widely published in scientific journals and presented at national conferences, underscoring his influence in shaping the future of ophthalmology. In addition to his clinical and research roles, Dr. Graff is a passionate educator, mentoring medical students, residents, and fellows in both clinical and academic settings. He maintains active involvement in numerous professional organizations, including the American Society of Retina Specialists and the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons in 2016.Dr. Graff is also deeply committed to global health. Fluent in Spanish and inspired by his early experiences in South America, he regularly participates in medical missions, providing sight-saving care to underserved communities throughout Latin America and around the world.Combining world-class training, a dedication to education and research, and a genuine commitment to service, Dr. Jordan Graff continues to deliver exceptional retinal care while making a meaningful impact both locally and globally.

