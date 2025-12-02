Rechat Unveils Integration With Follow Up Boss

Rechat x Follow Up Boss

The new integration delivers unified access to AI-powered marketing and automation, available directly to teams for the first time.

Integrating with Rechat makes everything even easier by combining the power of our CRM with Rechat's marketing and AI tools in one consistent and highly productive workflow.” — Steve Pacinelli, Chief Marketing Officer at Follow Up Boss

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , real estate’s first AI-powered Super App built for brokerages, today announced a new integration with Follow Up Boss The partnership connects Follow Up Boss directly to Rechat , unifying CRM and marketing in one streamlined mobile-first experience. Rechat’s AI-powered Marketing Center creates multi-channel campaigns to help teams and agents build their brand and promote their listing inventory.“It’s not about choosing between your favorite CRM and powerful AI and marketing tools; it’s about having both, perfectly unified in one workflow to maximize efficiency and growth,” said Shayan Hamidi, Chief Executive Officer of Rechat. “Our mission at Rechat has always been to deliver a true Super App experience for real estate professionals, and this partnership makes that vision a reality for every Follow Up Boss user.”With the new integration, teams and agents can continue managing clients and leads in Follow Up Boss while leveraging Rechat’s Marketing Center to create automated marketing campaigns for email, social media and print as well as CMAs and Market Reports. Data flows automatically between both systems which eliminates double entry and ensures every contact, note and activity stays in sync.“At Follow Up Boss, we’re focused on helping agents stay productive and organized so they can focus on their clients,” said Steve Pacinelli, Chief Marketing Officer at Follow Up Boss. “Integrating with Rechat makes that even easier by combining the power of our CRM with Rechat's marketing and AI tools in one consistent and highly productive workflow.”The integration unlocks new levels of productivity for teams and agents by ensuring a fully connected ecosystem. Setup takes less than two minutes with no complex data migration required, allowing teams to instantly leverage Rechat's tools. The core of this power comes from a two-way data sync, where contacts, tags, tasks, and communication history stay perfectly current across both platforms. Agents maintain their trusted CRM while gaining instant access to Rechat's award-winning proprietary tools, including its AI Agent Assistant, Lucy, and automated, scalable marketing campaigns.“Top producing teams that rely on Follow Up Boss for their CRM can now run Rechat in parallel and in sync,” said Audie Chamberlain, Vice President of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat. “This partnership connects two best-in-class solutions and gives agents everything they need to serve their customers thoughtfully and effectively.”The integration is available now to all Rechat and Follow Up Boss customers. Setup takes less than two minutes and requires no data migration.To learn more about the new integration, or connect your Follow Up Boss account today, visit https://rechat.com/rechat-fub/ For more information about Follow Up Boss visit https://www.followupboss.com/integrations/rechat About RechatRechat is real estate's AI-powered super app for brokerages and agents. It was built to solve a persistent challenge for real estate professionals: managing business across disconnected platforms. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Assistant, Lucy. Agents can manage leads, marketing, transactions, and communications from a single, mobile-first platform, streamlining tasks and automating processes from start to finish. Learn more at https://rechat.com

