Mosaik Expands to Australia, Introducing a New Era of Homeownership Advisory

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaik , the U.S. based client experience and homeownership engagement platform built for real estate professionals, today announced its expansion into Australia. The launch marks Mosaik’s first international market entry and reflects growing global demand for technology that helps agents support clients through every stage of property ownership.Mosaik equips agents and agencies to build more personalized, transparent, and enduring client relationships. The platform enables agents to guide buyers, vendors, and homeowners with greater precision and visibility throughout the sales campaign and settlement process, while continuing to deliver value long after the sale. From council rate reminders and seasonal maintenance updates to portfolio insights and long-term ownership guidance, Mosaik helps agents provide a higher level of service that drives repeat business, referrals, and future listings.“Homeownership has become increasingly complex in the U.S., Australia and across the globe,” said Sheila Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Mosaik. “Whether it’s the challenge of attaining ownership for the first time, transitioning as life circumstances change or managing a property in a shifting market, buyers, vendors and homeowners need expert advice and ongoing support more than ever. Mosaik gives agents the digital infrastructure to provide that support at scale and to transform transactional relationships into lifelong advisory ones.”The expansion follows increasing inbound interest from Australian agents seeking to modernize their client experience and elevate their value proposition, especially amid rising consumer expectations, and in a market where trust and continuity are quickly becoming key differentiators.Mosaik’s model, already proven in the U.S., offers a new path forward: helping agents strengthen relationships, increase transparency throughout the campaign and settlement, and remain a trusted resource well beyond the sale. In doing so, agents not only enhance their clients’ experience but also grow their businesses through deeper loyalty, consistent referrals and repeat listings.Mosaik will begin offering early access to a limited group of client centric founding agents and agencies in Australia. These initial participants will gain a competitive advantage by being among the first to adopt Mosaik’s client experience and homeownership engagement infrastructure ahead of broader availability later in 2026.“This isn’t just another proptech expansion,” Reddy added. “It’s the beginning of a new standard for client experience, one where the relationship doesn’t end at settlement.”Agents and agencies interested in securing limited early access can learn more or register at www.mosaik.io/australia To learn more about Mosaik, visit www.mosaik.io About MosaikMosaik (Mosaik.io) is a client experience platform that helps real estate brokerages and agents scale exceptional service and deliver personalized value at every stage of the journey. From home search (U.S. only) and e-signature to transaction management and long-term homeowner engagement, Mosaik offers the tools needed to operate a cohesive digital ecosystem. By making it easier to meet modern expectations and remain connected beyond the close, Mosaik helps real estate professionals earn lasting loyalty and build stronger brands.

