Latham Jenkins to Join Top Luxury Sales Leaders on Stage at Worthshop 9

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latham Jenkins , the leading Jackson Hole based luxury real estate broker, has been announced as a speaker at Worthshop 9 , the signature luxury and leadership conference produced by Hawai‘i Life. Jenkins will speak on its premier panel, “At the Coal Face: Top Luxury Sales Panel.” The session will explore what it takes to succeed at the sharp edge of high-end sales, drawing insights straight from the front lines of the industry.Jenkins will share the stage with globally recognized leaders in luxury real estate, including top luxury agents Jade Mills and Noel Shaw. The panel will be moderated by Malte Kramer, CEO of Luxury Presence.As one of the nation’s foremost voices in luxury ranch and estate sales, Jenkins is recognized for his ability to translate the cultural, environmental and lifestyle value of legacy properties into compelling narratives that resonate with ultra high net worth buyers. His work at Live Water Properties has redefined how luxury real estate is marketed in the American West, combining storytelling, conservation ethos and lifestyle branding to achieve record breaking sales.“Luxury sales require more than numbers. They demand an understanding of heritage, lifestyle and human connection,” said Jenkins. “I’m honored to share the stage with such accomplished peers to discuss how we’re shaping the future of our industry at its highest level.”Worthshop 9 will take place November 6–7, 2025 at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. The annual event convenes thought leaders, innovators, and creatives from across industries for two days of immersive programming, island experiences and cross disciplinary dialogue. Past speakers have included Molly Bloom, Brad Inman, Errol Samuelson (Zillow Group), and Stephanie Anton (Corcoran Affiliate Network).About WorthshopFounded in 2011 by Hawai‘i Life, Worthshop is a nationally recognized conference that convenes influential voices across industries for focused, cross-disciplinary conversations in iconic Hawai‘i settings. With a reputation for exceptional curation, engaged audiences, and meaningful connections, Worthshop has become a leading forum for dialogue at the intersection of leadership, innovation, culture, and community. Learn more at worthshops.com.About Latham JenkinsLatham Jenkins is a luxury real estate broker with Live Water Properties, where he represents some of the West’s most significant ranches, estates, and legacy properties. Known as a market interpreter and storyteller, Jenkins brings together buyers and sellers by articulating the lifestyle, conservation and cultural values that define unique properties. Jenkins is regularly featured in The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Mansion Global, The Land Report, Robb Report and Realtor.com.

