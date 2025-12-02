MAP Welcomes New Program Director for MAP USA

Meghan Lucido to Direct New Domestic Medicine Program

BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAP, a leading global health organization that provides medicine, health supplies, and medical devices to those in need around the world, recently announced Meghan Lucido as Director of their domestic medicine program, MAP USA.Since 1954, MAP has been dedicated to its mission to serve those in need across the globe. In 2017, the organization launched a domestic medicine program, expanding their commitment by providing access to essential medicine for those in need here in the U.S.As the need for life-changing medications continues to grow in the United States, MAP is scaling this work nationally under a new banner: MAP USA. Since 2017, the program has cultivated a trusted national network and currently supports over 130 clinics in 9 different states. In 2026, MAP USA will be working to expand its reach to new clinic partners.To guide this significant expansion effort, MAP is pleased to welcome Meghan Lucido as Director of MAP USA. A graduate of Belmont University, Lucido recently earned her Master of Public Health from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.“Meghan Lucido brings extensive experience in nonprofit medication access initiatives to this groundbreaking expansion at MAP,” says Chris Palombo, President and CEO of MAP. “She has a strong commitment to advancing access to health care, and a vision for making essential medications available to those who need them most. The United States has tens of millions of low income, uninsured and underinsured. We are thrilled to welcome Meghan to MAP and are excited to support her as she leads MAP USA in serving our vulnerable friends, family, and neighbors.”“I am deeply grateful to be joining the work that MAP does across the world and am most excited to have a hand in expanding their mission right here in the United States,” says Lucido. “Providing needed medicine to our neighbors here at home will only serve to strengthen MAP’s commitment to providing medicine for all people.”About MAP International MAP International is a leading global non-profit humanitarian organization whose goal is to provide medicine for all people. With a strong legacy of humanitarian service spanning over 70 years, MAP International continues to evolve and innovate in its mission to make the world a better place for everyone across the globe. Visit MAP.org for more.

