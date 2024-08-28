WriterCon 2024 - August 30-September 2 - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City’s Premier Writers Conference Returns for its 17th Year with Record Attendance

I’ve gained invaluable knowledge and found a community of like-minded individuals at WriterCon. This event has been a great source of inspiration and support for me.” — Jenny LaBranche

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 17th Annual WriterCon is set to inspire and empower writers of all genres from August 30th to September 2nd, 2024, at the Waterford Renaissance Hotel in Oklahoma City.Hosted by renowned Oklahoma author William Bernhardt, this year’s conference promises to be the best yet, with an impressive lineup of over 70 speakers, including bestselling authors, literary agents, editors, and publishers, leading a variety of keynotes, breakout sessions, and workshops.WriterCon has become a hallmark event for the writing community, bringing together seasoned professionals and aspiring writers alike. This year, over 200 attendees from around the country and even New Zealand are expected to gather for four days of education, inspiration, and networking.Key highlights of WriterCon 2024 include:• Keynote Addresses from New York Times bestselling author Aprilynne Pike and USA Todaybestselling author Kimberly Lemming.• Breakout Sessions and Workshops focused on writing, publishing, and marketing.• One-on-One Pitch Sessions with agents and publishers.• Networking Opportunities designed to connect writers with industry insiders.• Special Events include book signings, panel discussions, and more. Registration for WriterCon 2024 is still open . For more information about the event, including the full schedule of speakers and sessions, visit WriterCon.com/conference.About WriterCon: Founded in 2008 by best-selling Oklahoma author, William Bernhardt, WriterCon is an annual conference designed to support and educate writers of all levels. With a focus on providing practical advice and insider knowledge, WriterCon has grown into one of the most respected writers' conferences in the country.

