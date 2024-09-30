MAP International Pre-Deploys Relief Supplies for Helene Hit Areas

Faith-Based Organization Holds Virtual Prayer Day for Hurricane Victims

BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brunswick, GA, September 30, 2024 – MAP International, an internationally recognized global health nonprofit organization based in Brunswick, Georgia, has continued to respond to disasters around the world this year, most recently pre-positioning relief supplies for Hurricane Helene.On September 24, the organization prepared and shipped 220 of its signature Disaster Health Kits to Florida in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Helene and will continue working with partners on the ground to assess needs.In response to this disaster, MAP has adjusted its plans for its annual Day of Prayer, originally scheduled as an in-person event at its Brunswick headquarters. Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the event will now be held virtually. Tomorrow, team members from around the country will come together to pray for MAP’s supporters as they begin the new fiscal year on October 1. Special focus will also be given to praying for the local community of Brunswick, GA, and all those impacted by Hurricane Helene.In its 70th year of service, the organization has upheld its longstanding heritage of efficient and effective emergency response, thus far shipping 814 pallets of disaster relief supplies to aid the survivors of both short-term natural disasters and long-term conflicts.MAP International has delivered disaster relief products valued at approximately $110 million in response to the Israel/Gaza conflict, the Ukraine/Russia war, Hurricane Beryl, Hurricane Francine, and the ongoing gang violence in Haiti.As MAP International continues to stand ready to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the organization remains vigilant throughout the ongoing disaster season. With a long-standing history of providing rapid, life-saving assistance in the wake of natural disasters, MAP will continue to work alongside its partners to assess needs and deliver essential supplies to those affected. Whether it's hurricanes, conflicts, or other emergencies, MAP's commitment to providing medicine and health supplies to vulnerable communities remains unwavering. Disaster season is far from over, and MAP is prepared to respond wherever and whenever needed, ensuring that hope and healing reach those in crisis.About MAP InternationalMAP International is a leading global non-profit humanitarian organization whose goal is to provide medicine for all people. With a strong legacy of humanitarian service spanning 70 years, MAP International continues to evolve and innovate in its mission to make the world a better place for everyone across the globe. Visit MAP.org for more.

