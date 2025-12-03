Zylpha Launches Major Platform Update with Standalone PDF Editing and Universal Secure Sharing

Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Standalone PDF Editing Now IncludedResponding to customer feedback, Zylpha has released its comprehensive PDF editing suite as a standalone tool, previously available only within the court bundling workflow. Users can now upload any PDF document, apply the full range of editing features, and download the finished file independently of other platform functions.The standalone editor integrates seamlessly with connected practice management systems including iManage, LEAP, Bedrock, and Yao, enabling users to retrieve documents directly from these systems, edit within Zylpha, and save changes back without local file downloads.Secure Sharing Expanded Beyond Court Bundles Zylpha has extended its secure sharing capabilities to support all file types, not just court bundles created within the platform. The feature maintains the enterprise-grade security standards established across Zylpha's services and includes comprehensive audit logging that tracks document access and interaction in detail.Streamlined User ExperienceThe platform update centres on a redesigned homepage that provides direct access to Zylpha's three core functions: Court Bundling, Secure Sharing, and PDF Editing. This unified interface enables users to manage complete document workflows from a single access point.Additional Platform ImprovementsThe November release includes multiple refinements based on user feedback:• Resolution of character display issues affecting Euro symbols in document names• Updated bundle creation processing for Team users• Enhanced formatting for lengthy file names in document lists• Refined visual design for upgrade prompts and progress indicators• Improved visibility of upload and conversion status indicators• Fixed font conversion issues affecting Microsoft Aptos typefaceAvailabilityAll features announced today are now available to Zylpha subscribers on a paid plan. Users can access the new capabilities immediately upon logging into the platform.About ZylphaFounded in 2004 and based in Southampton, UK, Zylpha is a leading legal technology company specialising in innovative Court bundling software solutions. The company develops cutting-edge tools designed to streamline the document preparation process for law firms and legal teams, helping legal professionals create compliant, professional court bundles efficiently and accurately.Zylpha's technology serves the legal sector by reducing administrative burden and improving workflow efficiency, allowing lawyers to focus on delivering exceptional client service. For more information, visit www.zylpha.com

Zylpha Court Bundling Update: November 2025

