Italy's Listing+ MLS and FMLS Launch International Agreement to Share Real Estate Listings Between Brokers & Agents

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Italian real estate MLS platform, Listing+, connects over 2,700 professionals in Italy and has announced an international partnership with FMLS (First Multiple Listing Service of Georgia), the fifth-largest MLS in the United States. Through this agreement, the 57,000 real estate agents of FMLS will be able to access the Italian property market, initiating direct collaborations with Italian and American real estate professionals using the platform and vice versa. This positions Listing+ as the MLS of choice in Italy for one of the most influential players in the United States.The partnership is driven by a clear goal: expanding business opportunities for real estate professionals by generating new clients, investors, and cross-ocean collaborations between Italy and the U.S. For Listing+, it means offering Italian agents a direct channel to the American market; for FMLS, it provides its members with privileged access to the Italian real estate landscape.Jeremy Crawford, President & CEO of FMLS, remarks: “We are truly excited to announce this collaboration with Listing+, which includes international data sharing! Our partnership marks a bold new milestone for both organizations, connecting the vibrant real estate markets of the United States and Italy like never before. By combining our technologies and listing data, we are offering brokers and agents on both sides of the Atlantic unprecedented access, accuracy, and opportunity. FMLS and Listing+ are redefining what global collaboration looks like in our industry, and this is just the beginning.”For Listing+, this agreement is part of a broader strategy: building an all-in-one platform that enhances every stage of a real estate agent’s workflow from listing management and property promotion to collaboration, marketing, and communication.As Giulio Azzolini, CEO of Listing+, explains: “Every day we invest in technology to build a platform capable of integrating all the services and tools that make real estate agents more efficient: from our Marketplace to direct access to FRIMM-exclusive listings, to automations, mass and one-to-one marketing tools, and strategic agreements like this one. We are proud to collaborate with one of the largest MLSs in the United States to expand and strengthen business opportunities for all connected agents.”Listing+ is the innovative technology platform developed by Frimm S.p.A. and designed specifically for real estate professionals. It integrates three essential components that optimize an agency’s business operations: Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Multiple Listing Service (MLS), and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Listing+ is the evolution of MLS Agent RE, the largest and most widely used real estate management system in Italy, and today connects approximately 2,700 active real estate agents nationwide.The First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 in Atlanta by brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fifth-largest MLS in the United States. As Georgia's largest MLS, it serves over 57,000 members and has extensive MLS partnerships across the United States, Italy, and much of South & Central America.

