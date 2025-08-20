Colorado & Georgia Real Estate Professionals Launch Expansive Data Share to Help Buyers & Sellers

We’re delivering broader access to property data, increased market visibility, and a powerful network that helps build lasting client relationships—especially for our military families and veterans.” — Lori Miller, CEO Pikes Peak MLS

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), the largest MLS in Georgia, has entered into a groundbreaking data share agreement with Pikes Peak Multiple Listing Services™ (PPMLS) of Colorado Springs.This strategic collaboration creates a seamless data exchange between two powerful markets, giving more than 65,000 real estate professionals access to expanded listing visibility, robust search tools, and an enhanced referral network across state lines. The partnership is particularly impactful for military families, who relocate between the many military installations in both states.“This partnership not only increases data transparency—it connects agents and brokers in two of the most active relocation corridors in the U.S.,” said Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO of FMLS. “Many of our members serve military families stationed at installations in Georgia. This agreement with PPMLS—home to the U.S. Air Force Academy, Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases, Fort Carson, and more—makes it easier for agents to support those who serve our country with timely, informed real estate services.”Through this partnership, agents and brokers will be able to search, view, and collaborate on listings across both platforms—enhancing their ability to assist clients looking to relocate, invest, or retire between Georgia and Colorado.“This partnership with FMLS expands opportunities for our subscribers, reinforces their position as the trusted source for real estate information, and enhances the service we provide to consumers,” said Lori Miller, CEO of REALTORServices Corp. “By connecting our markets, we’re delivering broader access to property data, increased market visibility, and a powerful referral network that helps our subscribers build lasting client relationships—especially when supporting our military families and veterans.”This partnership continues both organizations' missions to drive innovation, elevate service, and foster deeper agent collaboration across markets.About FMLSFounded in 1957, First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) serves more than 57,000 real estate professionals across Georgia and the Southeast. FMLS is recognized for industry-leading technology, superior customer service, and its commitment to helping members succeed in an evolving marketplace.About Pikes Peak MLS Pikes Peak Multiple Listing Service™ (PPMLS) is the premier MLS for the Pikes Peak Region and beyond, headquartered in Colorado Springs. Serving over 5,500+ real estate professionals, PPMLS provides world-class data, tools, and services, ensuring subscribers have the reach, resources, and market connections needed to guide clients successfully through every real estate journey. PPMLS is operated by REALTORServices Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS

