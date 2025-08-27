Bright MLS, FirstMLS and MIAMI REALTORS® Sharing Reciprocal MLS Access Among 220,000+ Real Estate Professionals

Bright MLS joins South Florida and Georgia, adding real estate listings from the Mid-Atlantic states to connect three of the nation’s most dynamic regions.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright MLS First MLS (FMLS), and the MIAMI Association of REALTORS (MIAMI) today announced an expansion of their collaboration to give real estate professionals seamless search access across a significantly larger geographic footprint.FMLS and MIAMI REALTORShave had an existing partnership that enables subscribers in Georgia and South Florida to search and view listings across both markets. With this new agreement, Bright MLS has joined the collaboration, extending access to its Mid-Atlantic service area and connecting professionals across three of the nation’s most dynamic real estate regions.Subscribers of Bright, FMLS, and MIAMI REALTORScan now search and view listings across all three organizations—without the need for separate logins or memberships. This expanded collaboration enhances listing visibility, strengthens referral opportunities, and equips agents to better serve clients who are relocating, investing, or moving across markets.“This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to breaking down barriers and delivering a unified experience for real estate professionals,” said Brian Donnellan, President & CEO of Bright MLS. “By joining the already strong collaboration between FMLS and MIAMI REALTORS, we are expanding access to data and empowering our subscribers to deliver even more value to their clients.”“At FMLS, our vision has always been to give members the widest reach and best tools possible,” said Jeremy Crawford, President & CEO of FMLS. “By extending our collaboration with MIAMI REALTORSto include Bright MLS, we are creating one of the most comprehensive search partner experiences in the country—improving data transparency and client service across regions. Today, we are proud to partner with 23 other MLSs, providing live and accurate listing data to over 620,000 real estate agents and brokers across the United States and beyond.”Teresa Kinney, CEO of MIAMI REALTORS, added: “We are excited to welcome Bright MLS into our existing partnership with FMLS. This collaboration creates even more listing exposure for all SEFMLS property listings, introduces new referral opportunities for our 60,000+ members, and paves the way for more real estate deals between our three markets.”Bright MLS is the engine behind some of the most powerful and dynamic real estate markets in the country. As the largest multiple listing service in the United States, Bright empowers over 100,000 real estate professionals with real-time data, deep market intelligence, and the tools to serve more than half a million buyers and sellers each month across six states—Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia—and the District of Columbia. In 2024 alone, Bright powered more than 430,000 listings— a volume that far outplaced other large MLSs. Backed by a nationally respected research team, Bright delivers trusted housing intelligence that powers decisions. Bright was built to lead. Built to push organized real estate forward—creating a more transparent, competitive, and informed marketplace.The MIAMI Association of REALTORS(MIAMI) was chartered by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORSin 1920, and is celebrating 105 years of service to REALTORmembers, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Composed of six boards: MIAMI- RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI- COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORSin the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the Corporate Board of Directors. MIAMI REALTORSrepresent 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local REALTORassociation in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 288 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 in Atlanta by real estate brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fifth-largest MLS in the United States. As Georgia's largest MLS, it serves over 57,000 members and has extensive MLS partnerships across the United States, Italy, and much of Central America.

