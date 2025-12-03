Healthark launched Curie, A Next-Gen Enterprise AI Platform Transforming How Organizations Manage People, Data & Systems

Curie unifies workflows, data, compliance, and GenAI into one powerful ecosystem, turning fragmented operations into seamless intelligence. Curie’s intelligent workflow from the chat interface to the orchestration agent to domain-specific modules

Curie by Healthark brings next-gen enterprise AI to streamline decisions, automate workflows, and unify data, driving faster and smarter operations.

Instead of working across disconnected systems, teams can now think, ask, & act through one unified AI layer; helping organizations move from fragmented workflows to insight-driven operations.” — Dr. Purav Gandhi

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthark launched Curie , a next-generation enterprise intelligence platform built to unify systems, streamline decision-making, and automate complex workflows across global organizations. Powered by conversational GenAI, Curie integrates data, governance, and automation into one seamless AI layer.Early deployments show that Curie can reduce decision cycle time by nearly 50% while improving workforce and regulatory compliance by around 60%. With automation built into every layer of the platform, organizations are also seeing close to 90% of repetitive workflows being handled autonomously, freeing teams to focus on strategic, high-value work.At its core, Curie brings together four specialized AI-driven modules, each engineered to solve critical operational challenges while working in complete harmony with one another. Curie Clinical supports end-to-end study operations, accelerating documentation, site oversight, and compliance for life sciences teams. Curie People equips HR and workforce leaders with real-time insights, engagement analytics, and intelligent support tools to strengthen organizational performance. Curie Finance enhances financial visibility by enabling automated approvals, spend tracking, and audit-ready workflows. Finally, Curie Insights connects internal systems with live web research, helping teams uncover patterns, surface answers, and analyze information instantly to improve strategic decision-making.Speaking about the impact of Curie, Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Healthark, highlighted, “Curie represents a major shift in how organizations operate. Instead of working across disconnected systems, teams can now think, ask, and act through one unified AI layer. Our goal is to help organizations move from fragmented workflows to predictable, insight-driven operations.”Beyond its modular design, Curie is engineered for fast, frictionless adoption across complex environments. The platform offers API-based onboarding that allows organizations to connect existing tools, databases, and workflows without rewriting infrastructure. Its seamless integration capabilities ensure that Curie can sit on top of legacy systems as well as modern cloud platforms, creating a central intelligence hub without disrupting ongoing operations.To ensure trust and security, Curie embeds robust governance and safety features at every step. This includes automatic PHI/PII redaction, continuous audit logging, role-based access, and end-to-end compliance controls designed for regulated industries. Users can interact with their systems through natural language, asking any question and receiving clear, reliable responses within seconds.With its strong foundation of automation, intelligence, and compliance, Curie is set to redefine enterprise operations - delivering faster, clearer, and more reliable decision-making.To learn how Curie can be deployed within your organization, book a demo with the Healthark team.For ongoing updates and insights, follow Healthark on LinkedIn

Curie by Healthark

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.