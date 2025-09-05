Global Leaders to Explore AI, Health Equity & Digital Innovation at Healthark’s RWEsearch & Health Innovation Summit

Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana RWEsearch & Health Innovation Summit 2025 Collaborators

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthark is hosting the 2nd edition of RWEsearch & Health Innovation Summit 2025 , a three-day global virtual event taking place from September 9–11, 2025, with participation from leaders across Healthcare, Life Sciences, MedTech, and Academia.The summit will be graced by the presence of Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, Shri D. Sridhar Babu. He will be joining as a Chief Guest, reflecting India’s growing leadership in digital health and innovation.This year’s edition will convene 55+ global experts, including four keynote speakers, and 25+ sessions designed to address the most pressing issues shaping the future of healthcare. With participation spanning the United States, Africa, the Middle East, and India, the summit will bring together diverse global perspectives on advancing real-world evidence (RWE) and improving healthcare delivery worldwide.The keynote line-up includes Sandipan Bhattacharjee, Chair, RWE Special Interest Group at ISPOR, Director and RWE Leader – Oncology at Bayer and Brett Davis, US Chief Innovation Officer at Deloitte. They will be joined by leaders from organizations including Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Deloitte, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bayer, making this one of the most significant global gatherings on healthcare innovation and strategy.Speaking about the summit, Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Healthark, said: “The future of healthcare demands global collaboration, innovation, and data-driven strategies. At RWEsearch & Health Innovation Summit 2025, we are bringing together leaders and partners from across the world to exchange knowledge and co-create solutions that will shape healthcare systems for years to come.”Across three days, the summit will cover a wide spectrum of topics. Discussions will include factors driving growth of life sciences Global Capability Centers (GCCs) & the impact they are generating on driving healthcare outcomes across the world, strategies to improve diversity in clinical research, new approaches to real-world data strategies, and innovations in digital health ecosystems across the world, with specific tracks focused on India, Middle East and Africa. Sessions will also focus on the future of healthcare education, personalized cell therapy, next-generation validation for medical devices, commercial realities for biotechs, and big pharma.The summit is supported by a distinguished network of partners, including ISPOR, Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), and Data First AI Later as consortium partners, underscoring the commitment to advancing evidence-based innovation and responsible AI adoption in healthcare.Sudeep Krishna, Co-founder & President at Healthark, emphasized: “Our vision with the summit is to create a platform that not only sparks dialogue but also drives actionable change. By convening diverse perspectives from across the globe, we are enabling solutions that bridge regional gaps, address inequities, and accelerate healthcare transformation worldwide.”The RWEsearch & Health Innovation Summit 2025 is poised to be a defining moment for the healthcare industry, offering unparalleled opportunities to learn from global leaders, engage with cutting-edge ideas, and contribute to a shared vision of improving health outcomes across geographies. Registrations are now open . Join the conversation and be part of shaping the future of healthcare.For more information, visit www.healthark.ai/event/rwesearch-virtual-summit-2025 or follow updates on LinkedIn

