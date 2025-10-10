Healthark and Government of Telangana Launch Coffee Table Book Showcasing Hyderabad’s Global GCC Success

Healthark and Government of Telangana Launch Coffee Table Book

A new coffee table book showcases Hyderabad’s evolution into a global life sciences and GCC innovation hub.

Hyderabad has emerged as a beacon for global innovation. Our life sciences GCCs are central to this transformation, and this book celebrates their journey, from vision and partnership to progress.” — Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthark , a global healthcare and life sciences consulting firm, in collaboration with the Government of Telangana, unveiled a landmark coffee table book titled “India’s Life Sciences Renaissance: The Hyderabad GCC Opportunity.” The book provides a visually rich account of India’s evolution in life sciences and healthcare, with a particular focus on Hyderabad’s emergence as a leading hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) The launch was graced by Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, and Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana. Senior dignitaries in attendance included Sri Sanjay Kumar IAS, Special Chief Secretary for ITE&C; Sri B Ajith Reddy, Special Secretary to the Hon. Chief Minister; and Sri Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of Telangana Life Sciences Foundation.The book chronicles the evolution of Life Sciences and Healthcare GCCs (LSHC GCCs) in India, beginning with their early 2000s role in cost efficiency and back-office support, through their transformation into high-value hubs anchoring global R&D, digital innovation, and enterprise leadership. Today, Hyderabad hosts over 2,000 life sciences companies, produces one-third of the world’s vaccines, and is home to more than 250 USFDA-approved facilities - the highest concentration globally.Conceptualized by Healthark in partnership with the Telangana Government, the coffee table book features leadership insights, success stories, and sectoral contributions from over 10 global organizations that have established strategic GCC operations in Hyderabad. It demonstrates how these centers have evolved into innovation powerhouses, driving value across AI, cybersecurity, digital health, fintech, ESG, and other critical functions.Speaking at the launch, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy said, "Hyderabad has emerged as a beacon for global innovation. Our life sciences GCCs are central to this transformation, and this coffee table book celebrates their journey - from vision and partnership to tangible progress. It reflects our commitment to building a thriving life sciences ecosystem where global enterprises and talent flourish."Hon’ble Minister Shri D. Sridhar Babu added, "This publication showcases Telangana’s ambition to position Hyderabad as a global powerhouse for life sciences and healthcare GCCs. It highlights our unique ecosystem, skilled talent, governance model, and enabling infrastructure such as Genome Valley and TG-iPASS, which together empower AI- and data-driven innovation in drug development."Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Healthark, noted, "The growth of GCCs in Hyderabad is a testament to the city’s collaborative approach between government, industry, and academia. This book captures that journey and the city’s rise as a global life sciences hub." Healthark Co-founder & President Mr. Sudeep Krishna added, "Through this book, we aim to showcase how Hyderabad’s ecosystem is shaping the future of life sciences with innovation, foresight, and strategic policy alignment."The launch also marks the beginning of a broader knowledge-sharing initiative by Healthark and the Government of Telangana to further elevate Hyderabad’s profile as India’s life sciences capital and a premier global GCC destination.Healthark, founded in 2015, is a global management consulting firm specializing in the healthcare and life sciences industry. The firm combines deep domain expertise, scientific rigor, and a diverse skill set to address complex challenges for clients worldwide. Its comprehensive services include Growth Advisory, Market Eminence, AI & Analytics, Digital Transformation, and Real-World Evidence (RWE).Healthark supports Life Sciences and Healthcare Global Capability Centers (GCCs) through strategy formulation, execution, and BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer) solutions. This includes assistance with location selection, entity setup, integration of key functions, and outsourced operations such as financial, regulatory, and tax compliance, while providing managed teams to optimize efficiency and reduce overheads.With a presence in India, the United States, UAE, and Australia, Healthark has executed projects across 70+ countries. The firm empowers clients to make informed, strategic decisions and partners with them to implement solutions that deliver long-term value. Healthark focuses not only on providing insights but also on ensuring the successful execution of strategies that drive measurable impact.

