PROPSTORE CELEBRATES LEGENDARY FILM ANNIVERSARIES WITH EXTRAORDINARY PROPS AND COSTUMES AT ITS WINTER AUCTION

As we mark a year of incredible film anniversaries, Propstore is delighted to present an auction lineup that celebrates the enduring magic of cinema.” — Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Film fans and collectors are in for a year of celebrations as Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and television memorabilia auction houses, marks major milestones from some of cinema’s most iconic titles with an extraordinary selection of anniversary artifacts in its upcoming winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. Taking place from December 5–7, 2025, the event will feature more than 1,300 rare and historic lots spanning film and television history.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Marking its 45th anniversary this year, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) remains one of the most beloved chapters in the saga. Among the standout pieces featured in the auction is an original Rebel Pilot Helmet, one of only a handful created specifically for the film’s production. This is the first time the piece has ever been offered at auction. It originates from Patricia Carr, Assistant Production Manager on the original trilogy, and carries a presale estimate of $264,000 - $528,000.Also celebrating 45 years is Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining (1980), a film that redefined psychological horror. Headlining the Kubrick lots is Jack Torrance’s (Jack Nicholson) stunt axe, used during action sequences and scenes where actors were in close proximity to the blade. The prop comes to auction with an estimate of $66,000 - $132,000.Turning 40 this year, The Goonies (1985) continues to capture the imaginations of adventurers and dreamers alike. Multiple exceptional pieces from the beloved family classic will be offered, led by Mikey’s (Sean Astin) screen-matched map doubloon, seen in the pivotal scene where the gang aligns the lighthouse, rock, and restaurant to uncover One-Eyed Willy’s treasure (est. $52,800 - $105,600). Also featured is Data’s (Ke Huy Quan) stunt trench coat, adorned with 24 colorful patches and personally autographed by the actor (est. $19,800 - $39,600).Another cult favorite turning 40 is Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (1985), Tim Burton’s feature film debut. Among the most whimsical items in the sale is Pee-Wee Herman’s (Paul Reubens) bright red functional production-made bicycle—one of just 13 built for the film. It is estimated at $39,600 - $79,200.The three-day Live Auction begins daily at 7:00 AM (PST). Global online, absentee, and telephone bidding is available throughout the three days.Day 1 (Dec 5): Public in-room bidding at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, as well as global online, absentee, and telephone biddingDays 2–3 (Dec 6 & 7): Global online, absentee, and telephone bidding only.The final day will be dedicated to “Animation Day”, showcasing more than 300 lots of animation artwork, original cels, and other highlights celebrating the artistry of animation in film and television.Propstore is also hosting a special two-day public exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel, London, opening Tuesday, November 25, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlight lots up close before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/propstore-live-auction-vip-exhibition-the-cumberland-hotel-london-tickets-1916868538399 Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/462 Top lots from films celebrating significant anniversaries to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:– THE SHINING (1980) Jack Torrance’s (Jack Nicholson) Stunt Axe est. $66,000 - $132,000 (£50,000 - £100,000)– THE SHINING (1980) Stanley Kubrick Handwritten Letter, Two Signed Letters and a Large Collection of Call Sheets est. $6,600 - $13,200 (£5,000 - £10,000)– STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Boba Fett's (Jeremy Bulloch) Hero Screen, Photo, and Serial Number-Matched EE-3 Carbine Blaster est. $462,000 - $924,000 (£350,000 - £700,000)– STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Rebel Pilot Helmet est. $264,000 - $528,000 (£200,000 - £400,000)– STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) Force-Jump Puppet est. $66,000 - $132,000 (£50,000 - £100,000)– THE GOONIES (1985) Mikey’s (Sean Astin) Screen-Matched Map Doubloon est. $52,800 - $105,600 (£40,000 - £80,000)– THE GOONIES (1985) One-Eyed Willy’s Cutlass Wielded by Sloth (John Matuszak) est. $52,800 - $105,600 (£40,000 - £80,000)– THE GOONIES (1985) Data’s Stunt Trench Coat Autographed by Ke Huy Quan est. $19,800 - $39,600 (£15,000 - £30,000)– RED SONJA (1985) Kalidor’s (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Hero Sword est. $19,800 - $39,600 (£15,000 - £30,000)– RED SONJA (1985) Queen Gedren of Berkubane’s (Sandahl Bergman) Fighting Metal Sword and Dagger est. $5,280 - $10,560 (£4,000 - £8,000)– BACK TO THE FUTURE (1985) Production-Made “Clock Tower Struck by Lightning” Hill Valley Telegraph Newspaper Cover est. $3,960 - $7,920 (£3,000 - £6,000)– BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989) / BACK TO THE FUTURE PART III (1990) Marty McFly’s (Michael J. Fox) Hoverboard est. $79,200 - $158,400 (£60,000 - £120,000)– PEE-WEE’S BIG ADVENTURE (1985) Pee-Wee Herman's (Paul Reubens) Production-made Bicycle with Replica Dressing Components and Functioning Light and Sound Effects est. $39,600 - $79,200 (£30,000 - £60,000)Stephen Lane, Propstore CEO, commented on the upcoming event: “As we mark a year of incredible film anniversaries, Propstore is delighted to present an auction lineup that celebrates the enduring magic of cinema. Each of these pieces—from The Empire Strikes Back to The Shining and The Goonies—embodies the artistry and imagination that made these stories timeless. Collectors have a rare chance to connect directly with the films that shaped our culture.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/wplay4v92omnaxodeuc4j/AEzWX4c3Fl5V__iWAYCBWMs?rlkey=zmcn22z17pmmamdjrdg23ven0&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 5,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

