Business Reporter: Embracing digital sovereignty

How European businesses should reduce global technological dependencies to boost cyber resilience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Anouck Teiller, Deputy CEO of HarfangLab explains how cyber sovereignty – nations’ effort to gain control over their data and infrastructure – combined with advanced AI-tools can help reduce a country’s or a political bloc’s attack surface. European businesses remain exposed to growing cyber risks due to deep dependencies on non-European cloud providers, foreign security tools and opaque software supply chains. These external ties create strategic vulnerabilities, leaving critical data and systems subject to foreign jurisdictions, delayed updates and potential exploitation amid increasing geopolitical tensions.According to HarfangLab’s 2025 State of Cybersecurity Report, over half (54 per cent) of European business leaders now factor data sovereignty into procurement decisions, while nearly one-third (31 per cent) prefer on-premises cyber-security tools over fully cloud-based solutions. The findings highlight a shift from convenience to control, as 70 per cent of respondents agree that reducing reliance on non-European providers is essential to long-term resilience. HarfangLab emphasises that sovereignty is not about isolation but autonomy. This autonomy is increasingly critical as AI is transforming both the threat and the defence landscape.Digital sovereignty can be strengthened by maintaining control over data, technical assets and partnerships, ensuring organisations manage their information, tools and suppliers independently while aligning operations with European laws and values. Europe must also empower SMBs, promote diversified deployment models, improve supply chain transparency and fostering cross-border cooperation to create a truly resilient and unified cyber security landscape.To learn more about how businesses can contribute to strengthening national cyber resilience, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About HarfangLabHarfangLab is a French cyber security company that develops and sells an Endpoint Cybersecurity Platform composed of complementary solutions : EPP (Endpoint Protection Platform), EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) and ASM (Attack Surface Management) tools to protect organizations from cyberattacks. Its solutions includes software agents for devices and a central collector, and it offers features like AI-powered threat detection, transparency and customisable rules.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.