Sphera Recognized in the 2025 Smart Innovators: Life Cycle Assessment Software Report

In the independent analyst report, Sphera was identified as having market leading capabilities for analytics, forecasting and hotspot identification

This recognition validates Sphera’s leadership in delivering the reliable data and analytical depth and rigor that LCAs demand.” — said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sphera , a leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services, has been recognized in the Smart Innovators: Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Software report by independent analyst firm Verdantix.The report offers an innovation benchmark of 13 LCA software providers, focusing on data collection and management, environmental impact assessment, calculation, modelling and performance analysis and reporting. Verdantix recognized Sphera for its market-leading capabilities and differentiated strength in analytics, hotspot identification and forecasting. Sphera also scored strong functionality across six additional categories.Sphera scored market-leading functionality with differentiated offering – the highest score available – for the following capabilities:Internal and external reportingAnalytics, hotspot identification and forecasting.Sphera was also commended by Verdantix for strong functionality in:External data integration and exchangeData quality control and validationImpact assessment and calculationProduct, system and supply chain modelling.“This recognition validates Sphera’s leadership in delivering the reliable data and analytical depth and rigor that LCAs demand,” said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “Our software, supported by more than 20,000 regularly updated datasets, helps organizations pinpoint impacts, improve product design and meet growing expectations for credible sustainability reporting.”The report states that “amid heightened pressure to reduce product environmental impacts, the use of lifecycle assessment (LCA) software has become increasingly important for sustainability, procurement, product and supply chain professionals. To meet emerging regulations such as the EU Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) and capture business value, firms are required to comply with ecodesign rules, shift from estimated to primary supplier data, and provide evidence-based claims such as Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs). Conducting LCAs manually is often time- and resource-intensive, but automation through software helps streamline workflows and improve scalability.” - Verdantix, Smart Innovators: Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Software, 21 November 2025."As organizations work to limit product environmental impacts, sustainability, procurement and supply chain leaders must invest in the right lifecycle assessment tools to succeed,” said Jessie Wilson, Industry Analyst at Verdantix. “The demand for accurate, auditable and near real-time sustainability data has elevated reporting software from a supporting tool to a strategic requirement.”###About SpheraSphera is the leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Process Safety, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risk Management. For more than 30 years, we have served 8,500 customers and over one million users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn For media inquiries, please contact:press@sphera.com

