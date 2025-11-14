Sphera Named Winner of the 24th annual Chicago Innovation Awards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sphera , a leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services, has been named one of the winners of the 24th annual Chicago Innovation Awards.The award, from the Accenture Corporate Innovator Award category, recognizes one Chicago Innovation Award winner that exemplifies exceptional impact and leadership as a corporate innovator.The winners were announced at this year’s event held on Thursday, November 13th at the UIC Forum. The annual Chicago Innovation Awards is the Chicago region’s foremost recognition of the most innovative new products or services brought to market each year.Sphera’s Supplier 360 Intelligence , recognized by Chicago Innovation Award, is a breakthrough in supply chain risk management – an AI-powered innovation that transforms scattered supplier data into clear, actionable insights in under 60 seconds. Built on proprietary AI models and enriched with premium, third-party data sources, it continuously analyzes hundreds of real-time and latent signals to surface dynamic risk scores, concise summaries and mitigation strategies, all embedded directly into procurement workflows.Far beyond static dashboards, Supplier 360 Intelligence is a next-generation decision engine that connects the dots across financial, operational, geopolitical and regulatory data.“The Chicago region leads the charge in innovation across many industries” said Luke Tanen, President and CEO of Chicago Innovation. “The 2025 winners are solving unmet needs and making an impact in B2B, B2C, healthcare, industrial, food and beverage, advertising, sports, entertainment, electronics, agriculture, climate, energy, workforce development, health & human services and journalism.”“As a Chicago-headquartered business, we are honored to be recognized by the Chicago Innovation Awards for our work in advancing sustainability and supply chain risk management,” said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “Our Supplier 360 Intelligence solution was built to help organizations anticipate disruptions, reduce manual analysis and improve supply chain resilience with unmatched speed and clarity.”The winning organizations receive a variety of honors including the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City.315 organizations were nominated for this year’s awards. As a group, these nominees are responsible for generating over $4.2 billion in new revenues and creating over 2,300 jobs.The complete list of this year’s Chicago Innovation Award winners can be found at www.chicagoinnovation.com Chicago Innovation is supported by over fifty sponsors, including Diamond Sponsors Accenture, Molex, the UL enterprise and Gold Sponsor Comcast Business.###About SpheraSphera is the leading provider of integrated sustainability and software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Process Safety, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risk Management. For more than 30 years, we have served 8,500 customers and a million-plus users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn For media inquiries, please contact: press@sphera.comChicago Innovation: Luke Tanen, luke@chicagoinnovation.com, 312-988-1516

